Cuauhtémoc Blanco would not take ‘Chicharito’ to the World Cup

The historic former player of El Tri considers that Javier Hernández’s level in the MLS no longer gives him to be taken into account in the selection

The historic former player of the Mexico national team, Cuauhtemoc Blancoassured that, if he were in the position of Gerardo MartinoI would not take the forward either Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez to National selection.

In an interview for Futbol Picante, the now governor of Morelos stated that ‘Chicharito‘ is not high enough to wear the national team shirt.

“I would not wear it professionally, because if I were a coach, no. Because I do not want to. I get along with him, but no. MLS is growing a lot, but it’s not up to the level. For me it no longer works”, declared the politician.

In addition to recognizing that internally there is a conflict between the player and the interior of the Tri. “I don’t know what happened, but from what they tell me it was a conflict with some players. I think there was a problem there, ”he stated.

White assured that since there will be no Javier Hernandez for the next World Cup Qatar 2022the strikers who currently participate with the Tri “have to get their act together”.

Cuauhtémoc Blanco assured on ESPN that he would not take “Chicharito” to the World Cup. Getty Images

“Hopefully the strikers get their act together. They are great players, but the world is another ticket. They are not going through a good moment, but they are matters of footballers. Hopefully they get batteries and don’t make excuses. You have to have a mentality and pants,” said the official.

Javier Hernandez He has not been considered by the national team since 2019. Since then, the Los Angeles Galaxy striker has not been taken into account due to the controversy he experienced with El Tri during friendly matches in Mexico in United States.

For his part, the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Yon de Luisa, mentioned that ‘Chicharito‘ is not on his radar for him to return to the national team.

“Personally I don’t have it. It is something that has been discussed internally and there are reasons and they have been put on the table at the time.