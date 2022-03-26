Cuba adopts new measures related to the entry and exit of passengers

The new measures that will come into force are linked to trips abroad, the General Customs of the Republic of Cuba, the Central Bank and the Ministry of Transportation, among other instances.

The Head of the General Customs of the Republic of Cuba, Nelsón Cordovés Reyes and several representatives of the Central Bank of Cuba, as well as the Ministries of Finance and Prices and Transport, will provide relevant information today at 6 in the afternoon.

As reported by the official press media, these are measures that “affect passengers entering and leaving the country and Foreign Trade activity.”

In this special round table, which will start an hour earlier than usual, authorities from the Ministries of Public Health, Culture and Agriculture will also appear, in order to communicate the new package of updated measures.

On July 15, 2021, the Cuban government exceptionally approved the free importation of food, toiletries and medicines until December 31 of the same year. Then it included another range of goods, and extended the measure until June 30, 2022.

The objective was to mitigate the severe supply crisis that the country suffered in recent years, and which is still far from being mitigated today.

The fact that authorities from the General Customs of the Republic, the Ministry of Finance and Prices and the Central Bank of Cuba appeared, leaves no room for doubt regarding the nature of the new provisions.

The country is currently experiencing a true migratory boom. Thousands of Cubans have traveled abroad so far this year, and a good part of them have done so with the aim of emigrating permanently, especially taking advantage of the free visa extended by Nicaragua.

However, a high percentage of Cuban travelers are small investors who travel abroad with the aim of buying in different markets in the region and then supplying the informal market on the island.