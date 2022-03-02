Cuba advocates at the UN for a serious, constructive and realistic diplomatic solution to the current crisis in Europe (+ Video) › World › Granma

Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta Photo: @CubaMINREX

The permanent representative of Cuba to the United Nations, Ambassador Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta, reaffirmed Cuba’s position regarding the situation in Ukraine, during the special emergency session of the UN General Assembly, this Tuesday, In New York.

The diplomat returned to the main arguments put forward by the Revolutionary Government in the statement published on February 26, when the position in favor of a solution that guarantees the security and sovereignty of all and that addresses legitimate humanitarian concerns was communicated.

The words of Pedroso Cuesta, published on the Foreign Ministry website, describe the situation caused by the US effort to continue the progressive expansion of NATO towards the borders of the Russian Federation, which led to a scenario that could be avoided.

He recalled that Cuba is a country that defends International Law and is committed to the Charter of the United Nations, which will always defend peace and oppose the use or threat of force against any State. Furthermore, he deeply regretted the loss of life of innocent civilians in Ukraine.

“The Cuban people have had and have a close relationship with the Ukrainian people,” he said.

He insisted that history will hold the US government accountable for the consequences of an increasingly offensive military doctrine that threatens international peace, security and stability.

“Russia has the right to defend itself. It is not possible to achieve peace by encircling or cornering the States », she stressed.

He also recognized that the draft resolution on the situation in Ukraine, not approved in the Security Council on February 25, was not conceived as a real contribution to the search for solutions to the current crisis.

“The text under consideration by this General Assembly suffers from the same shortcomings and from the necessary balance. It does not take into account the legitimate concerns of all parties involved. The responsibility of those who instigated or deployed aggressive actions that precipitated the escalation of this conflict is also not recognized, “he pointed out in the debate on Tuesday.

He affirmed that the Island welcomes the start of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, since it is the only way to resolve the conflict. Cuba, she said, will continue to advocate for a serious, constructive and realistic diplomatic solution to the current crisis in Europe, through peaceful means, which guarantee the security and sovereignty of all, regional and international stability and security.