Cuba, among the five countries that voted against a UN session to condemn Russia

Cuba, together with Russia, Venezuela, China and Eritrea were the only governments that voted against that it will be held this Monday an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly to, after the failure of the Security Council, express the condemnation of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Apart from the votes against, Armenia, Cameroon, Gabon, India, Kazakhstan, Mauritania, Namibia, Pakistan, Senegal, Somalia, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan abstained from the call.

The Cuban government breaking its own record; he opposed here the debate on the situation in Ukraine. To the debate! https://t.co/o2zoezXOaL — Hilda Landrove (@HildaLandrove) February 28, 2022

Total, 23 countries voted in favor of holding the meetingwhich is currently taking place in New York.

“Enough is enough! The fighting must stop,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.at the opening of the extraordinary session from which a draft document should emerge that, under the name “Russia’s unprovoked armed aggression against Ukraine”, will be put to the vote this week.

The text “deplores Russia’s aggression against Ukraine in the strongest terms,” ​​after changing the term “condemnation” initially proposed, AFP said.

The text, promoted by the European Union in coordination with Ukraine and sponsored by more than 70 countries, is similar to the one presented by the United States and Albania and rejected by a Russian veto in the Security Council last Friday.

The document calls for the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine and the end of the fighting.

Moscow is also in the sights of the UN in Genevawhere next Thursday an urgent debate must take place in the Human Rights Council on the invasion of Ukraine.

The Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguezshortly after his Government’s negative vote, he wrote in his twitter profile: “Cuba is committed to International Humanitarian Law and calls on all parties to protect the civilian population, its assets and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.”

Since the beginning of the conflict, Havana has aligned itself with Russia. The Island’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) published a statement last Saturday in which it stated that “Russia has the right to defend itself” and blamed NATO for the aggression.

Rodríguez’s tweet was harshly contested by most of the Internet users who left comments on his publication.

“But if you have just voted against an urgent session of the UN in the face of the invasion, they have no face,” wrote the Cuban tweeter Magdiel Jorge Castro, while Rolando García pointed out: “To all parties? Say that to the invading party, Russiabecause they are the ones who are dropping the bombs on the civilian population”.

While Yasel Corona indicated: “Let’s see with what morale they are going to ask the rest of the world to vote in favor of their tantrums against the embargo at the UN.”