Cuba and its vaccines, a success story in the midst of a thousand paradoxes

Cuba’s story is made up of paradoxes. Of incredible victories and sensational failings. And things have never changed. Not even today, when the island struggles to keep the lights on, but has vaccinated more citizens against Covid19 than any other major nation in the world.

More than 90% of the Cuban population was vaccinated with at least one dose of Havana-produced vaccines, while 83% completed the course with two doses. Among the countries with a population of over one million people, only the United Arab Emirates has done better. But let’s talk about different dynamics and economies. Tremendously different. “Cuba is a victim of magical realism,” John Kirk, a senior lecturer in Latin American countries at Dalhousie University in Canada, told The Guardian. “The idea that Cuba, with only 11 million people and a limited income, could be a biotechnological powerhouse, might be incomprehensible to someone who works at Pfizer, but for Cuba it is possible.”

Like most Latin American countries, Cuba knew it would have a hard time buying vaccines on the international market. Thus, in March 2020, while the already difficult economic balances were shaking due to the contraction in tourist revenues and the new ferocious US sanctions, Cuban scientists got to work. A specific mission: to produce a vaccine against Covid19.

Two approved vaccines

It seemed impossible, and instead the bet paid off: and in the spring of 2021 Cuba became the smallest country in the world to successfully develop and produce its own anti-Covid vaccines, even producing two. Since then, his health service – described by many as well-equipped, but run-down – has started dosing very quickly, even vaccinating young children.

Both vaccines are more than 90% effective, according to clinical studies conducted by Cuban scientists. And thanks to these vaccines, infection rates on the island have gone from the highest in the Western Hemisphere to the very low levels today. Last August, Cuba had hundreds of Covid deaths per week; last week there were three.