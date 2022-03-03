Cuba and Nicaragua abstain in vote on war in Ukraine

Members of the United Nations stand and applaud after the vote on a resolution on Ukraine during an emergency meeting of the General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/ Seth Wenig) AP

Two of Russia’s staunchest allies in Latin America refused to vote against a United Nations resolution on Wednesday condemning Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, dealing a diplomatic blow to Russia’s increasingly isolated leader, Vladimir. Putin.

Both Cuba, with a decades-long relationship with Moscow, and Nicaragua, whose authoritarian leader has expressed support for the invasion, abstained in the vote condemning Russia’s actions.

The UN General Assembly resolution condemning the ongoing attack was supported by 141 nations. Only Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria voted against the measure.

Cuba joined China, Iraq, Iran, India and Pakistan, among others, in abstaining from the vote. Venezuela did not vote as it lost its right to cast votes at the UN due to unpaid dues.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine that began last week with a multi-pronged assault on the nation’s largest cities has intensified in recent days, with Russian forces firing artillery into the heart of Ukraine’s capital, Kiev.

In the midst of the crisis, Russia increased diplomatic efforts to ensure it had the support of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Several Russian officials traveled to the three countries and the Russian president spoke with the three leaders. As Russian forces attacked civilians in Ukrainian cities on Tuesday, Putin and Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro discussed strengthening the “strategic partnership” between the two countries.

But even close allies like Cuba are cautiously assessing the risks and benefits of throwing their weight behind the Russian invasion.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the Cuban government has been walking a fine line in its public statements, avoiding condemnation of Russia but also not openly endorsing the invasion, perhaps concerned not to damage its relationship with valuable European trading partners. However, Cuban authorities have made it clear that they support Russia’s “right to defend itself” and have blamed the United States for the conflict. Cuban state media have also joined the Russian television network RT and the Venezuelan channel Telesur in a propaganda campaign to justify the invasion.

Ukraine formally protested Cuba’s support for Russia over the weekend, and the Ukrainian embassy has said it has received numerous messages of solidarity from Cubans on the island.

Cuba’s representative to the United Nations, Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta, said Wednesday’s General Assembly resolution “does not take into account the legitimate concerns of all parties involved. The responsibility of those who instigated or deployed aggressive actions that precipitated the escalation of this conflict is also not recognized, ”he added, referring to the United States.

