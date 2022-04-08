Cuba and Nicaragua against the expulsion of Russia from the UN council

Members of the United Nations stand and applaud after the vote on a resolution on Ukraine during an emergency meeting of the General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/ Seth Wenig) AP

Cuba and Nicaragua voted this Thursday against expelling Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council for the atrocities committed by its forces during the war in Ukraine, moving from their most cautious abstention votes to signaling their open support for Russia.

Bolivia also voted against. But what is most surprising is that two of the region’s heavyweights, Mexico and Brazil, abstained, along with El Salvador, Barbados, Belize, Guyana, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, showing that the nations in Latin America and the Caribbean remain divided in their response to the war in Ukraine.

“Today it is Russia, but tomorrow it could be any of our countries, particularly southern nations that do not bow to the interests of domination and that firmly defend their independence,” said the Cuban representative, Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta, who accused the United States United to orchestrate the vote.

“Will this Assembly one day be able to pass a resolution suspending the United States’ membership in the Human Rights Council, to give just one example?” he asked. “We all know that this has not happened and will not happen, despite their flagrant and massive violations of human rights, as a consequence of invasions and predatory wars against sovereign states, based on their geopolitical interests.”

The resolution was approved with 93 votes in favor, 24 against and 58 abstentions, which suspended Russia’s membership in that Council.

The US representative to the UN called the vote “a historic moment.”

“Countries around the world have voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council for its gross and systematic violations of human rights,” said Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield. “We have collectively sent a clear message that the suffering of victims and survivors will not be ignored.”

The Cuban representative did not mention the growing evidence of possible war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukrainian cities like Bucha that motivated the vote, but instead referred to the “death of hundreds of thousands of civilians” caused by US wars.

The Ukraine war was almost absent from his speech. Pedroso Cuesta mentioned it once to say that the suspension of Russia’s membership rights “does not favor in any way the search for a peaceful, negotiated and lasting solution to the conflict in Ukraine.”

To justify his abstention, the representative of Mexico said that his government was in favor of “keeping all channels open” to find a diplomatic solution.

Presumably, Venezuela, another Russian ally, would have also voted against it at the UN, but Caracas lost the right to vote due to non-payment of dues.

“It is disappointing but not surprising that Cuba and Nicaragua voted against the resolution and that so many other Latin American nations abstained,” said Eric Farnsworth, vice president of the Council of the Americas and Americas Society.

“But at this point, after Russia’s carnage in Bucha and elsewhere has been exposed, refusing to condemn Russia for its actions in Ukraine is not only irresponsible but inhumane, no matter how close the relationship with Moscow.” , he added. “Such ‘active non-alignment’ threatens to diminish regional relevance in managing global problems. It is also morally obtuse.”

Cuba’s seat on the Council has been questioned because of the island’s government’s record of human rights violations. The Center for a Free Cuba, a Washington-based human rights organization, called for Cuba “to be voted out” in a statement hailing Russia’s expulsion.

Previously, Cuba and Nicaragua, two close allies of Russia, abstained in recent UN votes to pass resolutions condemning the war, a gesture interpreted as an effort to distance themselves from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine.

But since the beginning of the war, the Cuban state media has been promoting disinformation from the Kremlin. On Wednesday, the Cuban Communist Party newspaper Granma published an article calling the massacre in Bucha, a Ukrainian city where several men were executed by Russian forces, “a fabricated lie that, because it has been repeated so much, sadly poisons the international community against Russia.

In another article on Wednesday, Granma quoted Russian officials as saying that the images and videos of violence by Russian forces against Ukrainian civilians were faked and filmed by paid actors.

But at the United Nations session, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield used her speech to talk about the victims of the Russian invasion.

“Yesterday, I saw a photo taken by an AP photojournalist in kyiv, which stuck with me in particular,” he said. “It’s of a six-year-old boy, standing in a garden next to his mother’s grave. It stuck with me because one day Ukraine’s infrastructure will be rebuilt and the rubble will be cleared. But there will be no way to rebuild the lives that Russia has destroyed. We cannot bring back those who have perished: mothers, fathers, sons and daughters.”

This story was originally published on April 7, 2022 6:17 p.m.

