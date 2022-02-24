Cuba and Russia: two peoples closer, that defend peace (+ Video) › Cuba › Granma

Given the persistence of the US Government to suffocate the economy of the archipelago and destroy the Revolution, “Cuba appreciates, appreciates and recognizes the pronouncements of the State Duma of the Russian Federation in support of our country, and against that interventionist policy.

Such gratitude was expressed by the member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP), Esteban Lazo Hernández, when receiving this Wednesday, at the Havana Capitol, Vyacheslav Volodin, head of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, who is visiting Cuba.

“Over the years we have maintained the exchange between our parliaments. In accordance with the interests of both parties, we can do much more”, asserted the also President of the Council of State, who made known the wish that “Russia continues to participate in the promotion of our economy, weakened by the impact of the blockade and the global situation of the pandemic.

Vyacheslav Volodin. Photo: Jose M. Weapons Strap

The also deputy for the United Russia party proposed the establishment of systematic meetings to discuss, in the committees of both parliaments, aspects of common interest, including defense, tourism, agriculture, education, and others. Volodin invited the Cuban side to participate in the Russian interparliamentary assemblies. These meetings can be held in observer or partner format.

“These times of new challenges and double standards require us to take new approaches that are effective and, through them, defend our citizens,” he specified.

In the morning hours, Vyacheslav Volodin placed a wreath at the Mausoleum to the Soviet Internationalist Soldier, as Defenders of the Fatherland Day was commemorated on the day.