Cuba announced 11 NEW SANCTIONS in National Series 61 – SwingComplete

OFFICIAL NOTE

Once the analyzes of our disciplinary commission, related to the events occurred in match 194 of the 61 National Baseball Series, between the teams of Artemisa and Camagüey, we report the following:

. It has been decided to apply 11 disciplinary measures in correspondence with the offenses committed.

. The same have been notified to the Inder authorities in each territory and to those sanctioned.

. We confirm that indiscipline such as those that have occurred are unacceptable and will always receive the corresponding measures according to the approved regulations.

. We summon all the actors of the event to the full and rigorous observance of the principles and indications contained in the regulations of the Series, to guarantee its success and offer the people the best of the shows.

APPLIED MEASURES

No. Names and Surnames Prov. Function Measure

1. Yuniesky García Viera, ART, Athlete, did not play 20 games for his team.

2. Leslie Anderson Esthepe, CMG, Athlete, missed 10 team games.

3. Julio Raizán Montesino, CMG, Athlete, did not play 5 games for his team.

4. Ángel Luis Guerra Márquez, CMG, athlete, did not play 3 games for his team

5. Javier del Pino Pérez, CMG, athlete, did not play 3 games for his team.

6. José Ángel Jimenez Hernández, ART, athlete, did not play 3 games for his team.

7. Sandro Tornes Yera, ART, athlete, did not play 3 matches for his team.

8. Miguel Borroto González, CMG, director, public reprimand.

9. Lazaro Arturo Castro Cruz, ART, director, public reprimand.

10. Gerardo Miranda Valmaceda, ART, commissioner, public reprimand.

11. Dunieski Pacheco Cala, CMG, commissioner, public reprimand.

