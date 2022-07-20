Cuba announced 16 managers for the U23 National Series – SwingComplete

By Alex Fernandez Fernandez

The seventh edition of the U-23 National Championship finally has each director defined for the teams; in a debutante party for these fights, with 11 of the total of 16.

It may interest you: OFFICIAL: Cuba SANCTIONED baseball players who tried to escape in Mexico for 2 years

Pinar del Río, Donald Duarte, Artemisa with Eduardo Leal, La Isla de la Juventud with Rusbel Hernández, and Havana, which will have Antonio Acea, stand out on the list.

Cienfuegos will be directed by Yosvani Lazo, Villa Clara by Julio César Álvarez, Sancti Spiritus with Héctor Huelga, Ciego de Ávila with the 2004 Athens Olympic champion, Danni Miranda, and the central zone is completed with Marino Luis on the Camagüey bench.

Oriente will have two other beginners with Víctor Pérez in Granma, and Eddy Cajigal, from Santiago de Cuba.

Who already has experience? Arley Vázquez in his third year with Matanzas, Osmani Urrutia in his second season with Las Tunas, and Leysel Osorio who is going to his second period with Guantánamo.

Wrapped in dissimilar controversies, the National Under-23 Championship of Cuba will finally begin on August 2, and will last until September 4.

According to the official page of the event in the weekly Jit: “The fight will be organized in two zones (western and eastern) and four groups (A, B, C. D) through the system of all against all at that last level. The subseries of the event will be three and two games, and will be played on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

“For the semifinals, the leaders of each key will qualify, and the crosses will take place in 1A vs. 1B and 1C vs. 1D. The winners will have achieved the title of the area.

“Both the semifinals and the final will be played to the best in five games, with the team with the lowest won-lost average starting at home. After the first two clashes, they will move to the premises of the other cast, where a maximum of three matches will be played.

“Section A is made up of Pinar del Río, Artemisa, Isla de la Juventud and Havana. Group B is made up of Mayabeque, Matanzas, Cienfuegos and Villa Clara. In C appear Sancti Spíritus, Ciego de Ávila, Camagüey and Las Tunas. In D they appear Granma, Holguín, Santiago de Cuba and Guantánamo”.