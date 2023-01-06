Cuba announced roster for the World Baseball Classic – SwingCompleto

By Miguel Guerra

As recently announcedthis Friday, January 6, 2023, the Cuban Baseball Federation offered details about the Cuban team that will participate in the next World Baseball Classic.

In a press conference broadcast live by the Tele Rebelde channel, directly from the Latin American stadium in the Cuban capital, the list of 50 players for the team with the four letters in the great event was finally announced.

Officially, the MLB announced that January 6 would be the deadline for the teams that will participate in the classic to announce the list of 35 players considered a “preliminary or preselection roster.”

However, as the president of the Federation commented at the press conference, Cuba has an exception due to the fact that the organizing committee of the event could not manage in time their participation license and authorization for the Antillean players who do not reside in Cuba and play professionally can represent the government organization.

Subsequently, Tuesday, February 7, will be the date on which the final rosters will be defined, with 30 players per nation.

Without further ado, we leave you with the roster presented by the Cuban Baseball Federation.

Receivers:

Andrys Perez Garcia (Centres)

Oscar William Valdés Nogueira (Dock Workers)

Yosvani Alarcón Tardío (Farmers)

Rafael Ramón Viñales Álvarez (Farmers)

Lorenzo Quintana Fernández (Tigres del Licey)

Infielders:

Ariel Martinez Marrero (Hokkaido Nippon Ham)

Guillermo Avilés Difurno (Farmers)

Barbaro Erisbel Arruebarruena Escalante (Centres)

Luis Vicente Mateo Terry (Centres)

Yadil Mujica Diaz (Centres)

Yurisbel Gracial Garcia (Centres)

Dayan García Ortega (Tobacco growers)

Pavel Quesada Pedroso (Centres)

Yoan Moncada Olivera (Chicago White Sox)

Andy Ibanez Velazquez (Detroit Tigers)

Pedro Pablo Revilla Leyva (Dragons of Chunichi)

Guillermo Garcia Garcia (Dragons of Chunichi)

Gardeners:

Raico Santos Almeida (Olmecs of Tabasco)

Yoelkis Guibert Steven (Coffee Growers)

Roel Santos Martinez (Oranges of Hermosillo)

Yadir Drake Dominguez (Yaquis de Obregon)

Alfredo Despaigne Rodríguez (Japanese League)

Lazaro Armenteros Arango (Oakland Athletics)

Yoenis Céspedes Milanés (Águilas Cibaeñas)

Luis Robert Moirán (Chicago White Sox)

Launchers:

Yoennis Yera Montalvo (Charros from Jalisco)

Livan Moinelo Pita (Softbank)

Carlos Juan Viera Álvarez (Sultans of Monterrey)

Raidel Martínez Pérez (Dragons of Chunichi)

Yariel Rodríguez Yordy (Dragons of Chunichi)

Frank Abel Álvarez (Dragons of Chunichi)

Naykel Cruz Zaldivar (Centres)

Marlon Vega Naughty (Docks)

Javier Mirabal Espinosa (Centres)

Frankyn Quintana Gamboa (Tobacco growers)

Jonatahan Carbó Campoalegre (Tobacco growers)

José Ramón Rodríguez Menéndez (Ranchers)

Alexander Valiente Rodríguez (Coffee Growers)

Roberto Enrique Hernández Navarro (Ranchers)

Yeudis Reyes Gamboa (Coffee growers)

Pavel Hernández Bruce (Dockers)

Hermes Gonzalez Leon (Centres)

Dariel Gongora de la Torre (Centres)

Alberto Pablo Civil Hidalgo (Farmers)

Onelkis Garcia Speck (Águilas Cibaeñas)

Ronald Bolanos Coto (Kansas City)

Luis Miguel Romero Mansfarroll (Oakland Athletics)

Yoan Lopez Leyva (New York Mets)

Elián Leyva Delgado (Oranges of Hermosillo)

Roenis Elias (Águilas Cibaeñas)

Technical staff:

Armando Johnson Zaldivar (Director)

Germán Mesa (Bank Coach)

Rafael Muñoz Medina (Auxiliary 3rd base)

Armando Ferrer (1st base assistant)

Pedro Luis Lazo Iglesias (Pitching Coach)

José Elósegui Sánchez (Pitching Coach)

Humberto Marcos Guevara (Physical Trainer)

Orestes Kindelán (Bitting Coach)

