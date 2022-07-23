Cuba: Appointments for visas at the Consulate of Spain are sold out

Consulate General of Spain in Havana.

The appointments to apply for the Schengen visa from Cuba are exhausted, reported the Embassy of Spain in Havana.

The calendar of dates to process tourist visas will open again in September, according to the Spanish consulate.

The Schengen visa is a document that gives you permission to travel freely through the 26 countries of the European Union for a period of up to three months.

The visa – which is issued for business, tourism, family visit, study or other reasons – must be requested from the country that will be your main destination.

People interested in applying for visas for family visits to citizens of the European Union will also have to wait. New appointments for this process will not be available until November.

The announcement comes two months after thousands of people went to the Spanish Consulate after the news of the resumption of work that had been stopped due to the pandemic.

By then, just two days after the announcement, several netizens claimed that the website where they had to book their appointment was not working.

If you already have an appointment, remember that payment for the procedure must be made in euros.

“We are obliged to collect all consular fees in euros. Exact amount and in cash only”, wrote the Consulate of Spain in a tweet.

Through its platform, the agency urged people to beware of misleading posts from unofficial sources. You can find out about the latest updates through your account. Twitter or on your website.