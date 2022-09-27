Cuba approves the Family Code in a referendum | News

The National Electoral Council of Cuba confirmed Monday morning that the new Family Code was approved with the valid “Yes” vote of almost 4 million people, which represents 66 percent of the ballots cast.

According to the president of the electoral entity, Alina Balseiro, of the 5,892,705 ballots deposited, 3,936,790 were in favor of YES, for 66.87 percent, with which, according to the rules of the referendum, the Code goes into effect.

Balseiro specified that the NO option obtained 1,950,090 votes, for 33.13 percent of the votes considered valid, so, although the results are preliminary, it is considered that the current trend is irreversible.

Preliminary results that include Cuba and abroad

Basic Part: 8 447 467

They exercised the right to vote: 6,251,786

Voting percentage: 74.01%

Valid tickets: 5 892 705

Votes for Yes: 3,936,790 (66.87%)

Votes for Yes: 3,936,790 (66.87%)

Votes for No: 1,950,090 (33.13%)

September 26, 2022





Participation stood at 74 percent, preliminarily, in the absence of the adjustment in the electoral register with the compatibility of inclusions and exclusions, although what is definitive is that a total of 6,251,786 people with right to it.

Balseiro affirmed that although the count remains pending in some districts of three provinces, the CEN validates these results as valid and irreversible.

Immediately, there were reactions from various sectors of Cuban civil society and politics who celebrated the triumph of the option that enables the legislation with which it will be possible, among other issues: marriage for all people, the prohibition of marriage child care, adoption by same-sex couples, and greater protection and care for children.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel celebrated the victory at a time when the country is preparing for the onslaught of Hurricane Ian. The Presidency of Cuba placed a banner on its Twitter account reminding that “Love is already law”, in relation to the approval of the norm.

Starting Sunday afternoon, civil society groups began to celebrate the victory of the norm with congas and other demonstrations in several cities in the country.

Cuban organizations such as the National Center for Sex Education (Cenesex) also celebrated the victory and already predict the preparation of complementary regulations for the implementation of the law.