Cuba attentive to compliance with measures to face Covid-19

During a meeting of the working group for the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, headed by the Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, it was learned that in the last 14 days the country had a decrease in the incidence rate of the disease, but the number confirmed remains high.

The Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal, reported that 11,033 new cases were diagnosed in the period, with an incidence rate of 99.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, outlined a note from the Presidency of the Republic.

According to the headline, there was a decrease in the number of people who remain positive and also in patients admitted to intensive care units.

He added that at the end of the first quarter of the year Cuba applied more than 35 million doses of its vaccines, which allowed 95.7 of the vaccinable population to have their complete schedule, of which 77.1 percent with the booster inoculated .

In this regard, Portal insisted on the need to determine the causes that cause a percent of the population to have their booster vaccination pending, since this is essential to achieve greater control of the epidemic.

At the meeting, which was also attended by the Vice President of the Republic, Salvador Valdés, issues related to the availability of medicinal oxygen, the measures adopted to minimize the effects of drought, and the electricity distribution strategy were also evaluated. .

