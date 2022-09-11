Cuba celebrates Wellness Week 2022

The day -which has as its central motto “Our neighborhood, our health”- will last until the 16th.

This initiative was born in 2011 and was promoted by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

The neighborhoods in which we live are important to promote a healthy life and create social cohesion, stressed the representative of the PAHO office and the World Health Organization in Cuba, José Moya.

The Wellness Week will make us look for meeting places in the neighborhood, and from there, with the participation of local and health authorities, promote better health for all, said Moya at the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Unit located in this capital. .

Susana Suárez, director of Environmental Health of the Ministry of Public Health, explained that it is vital to take care of the community environments, since the environment must be seen as a whole and not in an isolated way.

Every member – Suárez indicated – must be a participant in the fight against any type of pollution, including noise pollution.

The actions can be promoted at a global level, but they will be more effective when they have an impact at the local level, said the director, who assured that no matter how small a neighborhood is, because the benefit of its inhabitants will always be greater in terms of health.

“People have to be empowered, because they are part of the solution to problems, and what we achieve in Wellness Week will be a challenge, a starting point,” said the director of Environmental Health of the Ministry of Public Health.

