Cuba closes Saturday with 245 new positive cases of Covid-19 and two deaths

At the close of yesterday, April 23, a total of 4 thousand 083 patients are admitted, 2 thousand 796 suspects, 41 under surveillance and 1246 confirmed active.

For COVID-19, a total of 7,827 samples were taken for surveillance on the day, with 245 being positive for 3.1% positivity. The country accumulates 13 million 667 thousand 311 samples carried out and 1 million 101 thousand 731 positives (8.1%).

Of the total cases (245): 232 were contacts of confirmed cases, 6 with a source of infection abroad and 7 without a specified source of infection. Of the 245 diagnosed cases, 135 were female and 110 male.

6.1% (15) of the 245 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 146,709, which represents 13.3% of those confirmed to date.

Of the 245 diagnosed cases, they belong to the age groups: under 20 years of age (94), from 20 to 39 years of age (45), from 40 to 59 years of age (39), and from 60 and over (67).

Residence by province and municipality of confirmed cases:

Pinar del Rio: 12 cases

Los Palacios: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Matahambre Mines : 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

2 (contacts of confirmed cases) Pinewood of the river: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

2 (contacts of confirmed cases) Saint Louis: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sandino: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Artemis: 21 cases

Artemisa: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Bahía Honda: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Caimito: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guanajay: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Güira de Melena: 2 (1 contact of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection)

Mariel: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Antonio de los Baños: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Cristóbal: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Havana 42 cases

Arroyo Naranjo: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Boyeros: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Havana Center: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Hill: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

October 10: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Guanabacoa: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Eastern Havana: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Old Havana: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

La Lisa: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Marianao: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Beach: 2 (1 contact of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Revolution Square: 4 (3 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Rule: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Mayabeque: 21 cases

Batabanó: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Bejucal: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Güines: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jaruco: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

San José de las Lajas: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Nicolás de Bari: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Massacres: 13 cases

Cárdenas: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Ciénaga De Zapata: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Colón: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Jagüey Grande: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Lemon grove: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Massacres: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cienfuegos: 11 cases

Cienfuegos: 8 (6 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported)

Cumanayagua: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Palmira: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Rhodes: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Villa Clara: 26 cases

Caibarién: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Camajuaní: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Cifuentes: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Manicaragua: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Placetas: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Quemado de Güines: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ranchuelo: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Sagua la Grande: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Clara: 15 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sancti Spiritus: 10 cases

Cabaiguán: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jatibonico: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sancti Spíritus: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Taguasco: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Yaguajay: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ciego de Avila: 12 cases

Baraguá: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Bolivia: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Ciego de Ávila: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ciro Redondo: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Florence: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Majagua: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Morón: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

January 1: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Camaguey: 39 cases

Camagüey: 22 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Emerald: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Florida: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Guáimaro: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Jimaguayú: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Nuevitas: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Cruz del Sur: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sibanicú: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Sierra de Cubitas: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Slopes: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Las Tunas: 7 cases

Amancio: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Colombia: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Jesús Menéndez: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Jobabo: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Las Tunas: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Granma: 4 cases

Bayamo: 2 (1 contact of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Niquero: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Pylon: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Holguin: 16 cases

Báguanos: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Calixto García: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Gibara: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Holguín: 3 (1 contact of confirmed cases and 2 without a specified source of infection)

Rafael Freyre: 3 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Urbano Noris: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Banes: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cacocum: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Cueto: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Santiago de Cuba: 2 cases

Santiago de Cuba: 2 (no specified source of infection)

Guantanamo: 2 cases

Guantánamo: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Isle of Youth Special Municipality: 7 cases (5 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 without a specified source of infection)

Of the 1,101,731 patients diagnosed with the disease, 1,246 remain hospitalized, of which 1,228 have a stable clinical course. There are 8 thousand 525 deaths (2 in the day), lethality of 0.77% vs 1.23% in the world and 1.78% in the Americas; two evacuated, 57 returned to their countries, on the day there were 298 discharges, 1 million 091 thousand 901 (99.1%) are accumulated. 18 confirmed patients are treated in intensive care, of which 7 critical and 11 serious.

On the day it was reported two deceased patients. We deeply regret what happened and convey our condolences to his family and friends.

Residence by province of the deceased patient

Pinar del Rio: 1

Havana: 1

Deceased by age group

Between 50 and 59 years: 1 deceased

Between 70 and 79 years: 1 deceased

Distribution by sex

Main comorbidities

High Blood Pressure: 2

Diabetes Mellitus:1

Chronic Renal Failure: 1

Schizophrenia:1

Ischemic Heart Disease:1

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: 1

Epilepsy: 1

Until April 23, 192 countries and 41 territories with cases of COVID-19 are reported in the world, rising to 508 million 911 thousand 408 the number of confirmed cases (+ 789 thousand 507) with respect to the previous report with 41 million 411 thousand 059 cases active and 6 million 241 thousand 385 deceased (+ 3 thousand 873) for a lethality of 1.23% (=).

In the region of the Americas, 154 million 445 thousand 517 confirmed cases (+ 102 thousand 001) are reported, 30.3% of the total cases reported in the world, with 3 million 141 thousand 512 active cases and 2 million 749 thousand 185 deceased (+ 806) for a lethality of 1.78% (=).

