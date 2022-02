Cuba confirms 626 new cases of COVID-19 and 646 medical discharges

At the close of this Thursday, February 24, they were 8,195 patients admitted: 5,553 suspects, 56 under surveillance and 2,586 confirmed (active cases), the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) reported in its daily report.

Of the 2,586 active cases, 2,554 have a stable clinical course. They are treated in intensive care 32 patients: seven critical and 25 serious.

During the day they were processed 13,533 samples, of which 626 were positive, for a positivity of 4.6%. The country accumulates 13,052,757 samples analyzed, with 1,068,148 positive (8.2%).

Of the total cases (626): 604 were contacts of confirmed cases, 14 have a source of infection abroad and in eight the source of infection has not been specified; 369 correspond to the female sex, and 257 to the male.

6.4% (40) were asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis. 145,022 are accumulated, 13.5% of those confirmed to date.

By age groups: under 20 years old (139), from 20 to 39 years old (165), from 40 to 59 years old (189), from 60 and over (133).

Cuba accumulates 8,494 deaths (none this Thursday), for a lethality of 0.80% (1.38% in the world and 1.78% in the Americas); two evacuated and 57 returned to their countries.

This Thursday, 646 discharges were registered, with which 1,057,009 recovered patients are accumulated (98.9%) since the start of the pandemic.

Home of confirmed cases by provinces and municipalities

Pinar del Rio: 7 cases

Mantua: 2 (count of confirmed cases)

Matahambre mines: 1 (number of confirmed cases)

Pinar del Río: 4 (number of confirmed cases)

Artemis: 31 cases

Artemisa: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Bauta: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Caimito: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Candelaria: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Güira de Melena: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Mariel: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Antonio de los Baños: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

San Cristóbal: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Havana: 17 cases

Arroyo Naranjo: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Havana Center: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cerro: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guanabacoa: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Eastern Havana: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Old Havana: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

La Lisa: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Marianao: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Beach: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Plaza: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Miguel del Padrón: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Mayabeque: 47 cases

Batabanó: 7 (counted of confirmed cases)

Bejucal: 8 (number of confirmed cases)

Güines: 3 (counted confirmed cases)

Jaruco: 4 (number of confirmed cases)

Early morning: 5 (counted of confirmed cases)

Nueva Paz: 7 (counted of confirmed cases)

Quivicán: 1 (counted confirmed cases)

San José de las Lajas: 9 (number of confirmed cases)

San Nicolás de Bari: 1 (counted of confirmed cases)

Santa Cruz del Norte: 2 (counted of confirmed cases)

Massacres: 91 cases

Calimete: 2 (counted of confirmed cases)

Cárdenas: 10 (8 contact of confirmed cases and 2 imported)

Colon: 1 (counted of confirmed cases)

Jagüey Grande: 1 (counted of confirmed cases)

Jovellanos: 5 (counted of confirmed cases)

Lemon grove: 3 (counted of confirmed cases)

Martí: 1 (counted of confirmed cases)

Matanzas: 61 (counted of confirmed cases)

Pedro Betancourt: 3 (counted of confirmed cases)

Perico: 1 (counted of confirmed cases)

Unión De Reyes: 3 (counted of confirmed cases)

Cienfuegos: 37 cases

Passenger Aguada: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cienfuegos: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Crosses: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cumanayagua: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Lajas: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Palmira: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Rhodes: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Villa Clara: 30 cases

Caibarien: 1 (imported)

Camajuaní: 3 (number of confirmed cases)

Cifuentes: 1 (counted confirmed cases)

Crossroads: 2 (counted of confirmed cases)

Manicaragua: 2 (counted of confirmed cases)

Quemado de Güines: 1 (number of confirmed cases)

Ranchuelo: 1 (counted of confirmed cases)

Sagua la Grande: 1 (counted of confirmed cases)

Santa Clara: 17 (counted of confirmed cases)

Santo Domingo: 1 (counted of confirmed cases)

Sancti Spiritus: 49 cases

Cabaiguán: 5 (counted of confirmed cases)

Development: 7 (counted of confirmed cases)

Jatibonico: 4 (counted of confirmed cases)

La Sierpe: 4 (number of confirmed cases)

Sancti Spíritus: 19 (number of confirmed cases)

Taguasco: 2 (counted of confirmed cases)

Trinidad: 3 (counted of confirmed cases)

Yaguajay: 5 (counted of confirmed cases)

Ciego de Avila: 65 cases

Baraguá: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Chambas: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ciego de Ávila: 18 (17 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Ciro Redondo: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Florence: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Majagua: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Morón: 25 (16 contacts of confirmed cases and 9 imported)

January 1: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Venezuela: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Camaguey: 21 cases

Camagüey: 10 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guáimaro: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Mines: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Najasa: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Nuevitas: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Santa Cruz del Sur: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Sibanicú: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Las Tunas: 46 cases

Colombia: 2 (counted confirmed cases)

Jesús Menéndez: 1 (counted of confirmed cases)

Las Tunas: 28 (number of confirmed cases)

Majibacoa: 10 (counted of confirmed cases)

Manatee: 2 (counted of confirmed cases)

Puerto Padre: 3 (number of confirmed cases)

Granma: 39 cases

Bayamo: 15 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ox Up: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Cauto Cristo: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Guise: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jiguani: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Manzanillo: 15 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Yara: 2 (contact of confirmed cases)

Holguin: 95 cases

Antilla: 1 (counted confirmed cases)

Báguano: 9 (counted of confirmed cases)

Banes: 3 (counted of confirmed cases)

Cacocum: 2 (counted of confirmed cases)

Calixto García: 4 (number of confirmed cases)

Cueto: 4 (number of confirmed cases)

Frank País: 2 (counted of confirmed cases)

Gibara: 5 (counted of confirmed cases)

Holguín: 51 (46 contacts of confirmed cases and 5 without a specified source of infection)

Moa: 2 (counted of confirmed cases)

Rafael Freyre: 1 (imported)

Sagua de Tánamo: 2 (number of confirmed cases)

Urbano Noris: 9 (counted of confirmed cases)

Santiago de Cuba: 19 cases

Boatswain: 11 (10 contact of confirmed cases and 1 without specified source of infection)

II Front: 1 (number of confirmed cases)

Nick: 1 (counted of confirmed cases)

Palma Soriano: 3 (2 contact of confirmed cases and 1 without specified source of infection)

Santiago de Cuba: 2 (number of confirmed cases)

Songo La Maya: 1 (counted confirmed cases)

Guantanamo: 29 cases

Baracoa: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Caimanera: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

El Salvador: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Guantánamo: 17 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Imías: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Maisi: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Manuel Tames: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Niceto Pérez: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Isla de la Juventud special municipality: 3 cases (2 contact of confirmed cases and 1 without source of confirmed case)

COVID-19 in the world

As of February 24, 192 countries and 32 territories are reported with cases of COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases amounts to 431,000,716 (+1,946,415), with 65,287,023 active cases and 5,940,747 deaths (+11,368), for a lethality of 1.38% (-0.01).

In the region of the Americas, 148,295,158 confirmed cases (+ 338,338) are reported, 34.41% of those reported in the world, with 31,767,767 active cases and 2,645,636 deaths (+ 5,426), for a lethality of 1.78% (-0.01).

(With information from the Ministry of Public Health)