Cuba creates a gallery of online stores similar to Amazon and a virtual wallet

Etecsa directors have reported that they will shortly present a Virtual Wallet and a Store Gallery from which all items for sale can be consulted, something “similar to Amazon”.

In statements to the Cuban News Agency, it was learned that both services will be integrated into the Transfermóvil online payment application, with the aim of taking electronic commerce in Cuba to a higher level.

Both the Virtual Wallet and the Online Store Gallery will benefit Transfermóvil’s more than three million active users.

Julio Antonio García, Director of Electronic Commerce of Transfermóvil, assured that the wallet will be available very soon. Then, some time later, the gallery of online stores will arrive.

The strategy “conceives two stages and will represent a notable advance for electronic commerce in the Caribbean nation, and consequently, on the road to digital transformation,” he assured the press.

Likewise, I predict that with this benefit three million users who have a cell phone line but not a bank card will be able to access online purchases and electronic payments, something that they currently cannot do.

It will be possible, thanks to the Virtual Wallet, to receive funds from magnetic cards corresponding to bank accounts. As well as making money transfers between purses and accounts.

Gallery of online stores

As for the Store Gallery, he assured that it will have “an interface where all the items for sale can be consulted, similar to the Amazon platform”.

This modality will allow the different businesses to establish themselves in that space, and in addition to having their own store they will be able to market products separately.

The manager celebrated the progress of Transfermóvil, which in its 7 years of existence. He said that it has evolved from a simple application to pay online, to become “a suite, with the Bulevar Mi Transfer, where digital payments are managed physically, and the aforementioned new features that will be implemented soon.”

According to the Cuban News Agency in 2021, more than 78% of electronic commerce operations in Cuba were carried out through Transfermóvil. Currently, 60 million financial operations are carried out from this application per month, and approximately 22 per second.