Cuba dismantles illicit drug trafficking network › World › Granma

Cuba dismantled a criminal network of drug trafficking and blamed the United States government for the impunity with which elements dedicated to this scourge act from that territory, which grows and develops in the world because it is a very lucrative business.

As a result of several police operations carried out, authorities demonstrated that an émigré in the United States persisted in organizing the shipment to the national territory of synthetic cannabinoid for its subsequent commercialization in the capital.

Captain Arnal Ramos Maqueira, an instructor at the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation, told Cuban television that the modus operandi used by the subject to introduce the drug was the masking of the substance in the false bottom of wallets.

He said that the complexity of the investigation was influenced by the total impunity with which the Cuban émigré acted in the United States, who has not responded to the accusation.

“As a policy, every time a case is detected in which a Cuban émigré is linked and we obtain evidence, the US authorities are informed of the case. Previously we had detected an operation in which the subject was the organizer and all the information on the drug activity was sent to the US authorities, without us having received a response from the action against this subject, “said Lieutenant Colonel Alejandro Lugo Fuentes, Head of the Section of the Specialized Anti-Drug Confrontation Body of the Technical Directorate of Investigations (DTI).

During the operation, 605 grams of synthetic cannabinoid, 656,470 pesos were seized, and as a result of the illicit activity, a sealing machine and empty envelopes were seized to mask and market the drug. Three electric motorcycles, 16 cell phones, two digital weights, a 22-caliber pistol with seven projectiles and several gold garments were also added.

The results of this case confirm the political will of the Cuban Government of zero tolerance in the face of this scourge and of continuously strengthening the illicit confrontation and the improper use of drugs.

The growth of new psychoactive substances, such as synthetic drugs, invade every corner of the planet. Even in the United States itself, the highest number of deaths in its history due to overdose of this type of substance was recorded. “Between April 2020 and the same month of 2021, more than 100,000 deaths were reported, most of them due to the specific opiate pandemic,” Colonel Héctor González Hernández, second in command, commented on the television program Mesa Redonda on the 18th. of the DTI’s specialized anti-drug confrontation body.