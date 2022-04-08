Cuba eliminates PCR tests and COVID certificates to enter the country

The Cuban Government has decided to modify the entry requirements to the island, “in correspondence with the international and national epidemiological situation of COVID-19 and the levels of immunization achieved”, which is why it has eliminated the requirement for PCR tests and the certificate certifying the complete vaccination schedule.

Cuba hopes to receive 2.5 million tourists this year, as published HOSTELTUR tourism news and with these measures the flow could be reactivated. Both the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Tourism have given details of the changes in the International Sanitary Control.

In the first place, it has been decided to eliminate, as a requirement for entry to Cuba, the presentation of a test for COVID-19 (antigen test or PCR-RT) carried out in the country of origin, as well as the anti-COVID vaccination certificate. -19.

However, tests will continue to be carried out randomly upon arrival in Cuba, taking into account the number of flights, the entry of vessels and the epidemiological risk represented by the country of origin.

These random tests will be free and if they are positive, “they will proceed according to the protocols approved in the country for the clinical-epidemiological control of COVID-19,” they have reported.

Both ministries have indicated that social distancing and disinfection will remain in force at all points of entry into the country and the mandatory use of the mask.

Last year, 573,944 tourists visited Cuba, which represented a 60% drop compared to 2020. The goal for this year is to quadruple the figure for 2021, but they face the difficulty of the war, since last year the The first issuing market was Russia.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP), the visit of almost 2.5 million foreign travelers should contribute some 1,159 million dollars (1,061 million euros) to the Cuban economy this year.