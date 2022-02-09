Cuba, gay unions and adoptions and stricter penalties for domestic violence and early marriage: Havana ready for the turning point on LGBTQi rights

The government of Cuba wants to close the accounts with the period of repression of homosexualitydecriminalized in 1979. In 2010 an apology came from Fidel Castro for a past that the party was ashamed of. So today the country is preparing for a new rainbow-colored revolution. This is how the lgbtq + activists from Cuba they live the process that is leading the Caribbean country to take a decisive step towards the protection of civil rights approving a new one Family code which should include – among other things – marriages and adoptions for homosexual people. A novelty that would make Cuba the first country in the Caribbean and the second in Central America to legalize gay unionsafter the turning of the Costa Rica in 2020. “It is a pluralist Code, which recognizes all types of families that exist”, explained the Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Caneldetermined to promote the reform of family law.

A path marked by participation: in fact the process of “popular consultation” which will allow more than 7 million voters to approve or reject the project approved by Parliament, possibly proposing modifications, additions or deletions. Until April 30, Cuban citizens, including those residing abroad, will express themselves on the draft of the new Code, before returning the text to theNational Assembly of People’s Power (the Cuban Parliament). Finally, a referendum scheduled for July, it will definitively sanction whether or not the reform will be approved.

The text aims to guarantee the rights of all “realities not sufficiently understood at the beginning of the revolutionary process”, as he explained Mariela Castrodaughter of the former president Raúldeputy and director of Cenesex, the Cuban National Center for Sexual Education. “This bill looks like the society we live in, one complex society, diversified and plural “. A historic activist in favor of LGBTQ + rights, Mariela Castro is one of the main promoters of the new Code which would replace the 1975 one currently in force.

The bill issued by the Assembly consists of 471 articles. Among the main innovations, the possibility for same-sex couples to marry and adopt certainly stands out. Likewise, the text punishes the Domestic violence and gender ei “early” marriages, crystallizing the rights and duties of young people and couples, but also of the elderly and the disabled. Furthermore, it is possible to choose the surname of the father or mother for the children.

To accompany citizens in these three months will be over 900 thousand experts, including jurists and psychologists, who will preside over the 78 thousand meeting points scattered throughout the territory to gather the opinions of Cubans. A broad consultation envisaged by the new Constitution, approved in 2019, given the importance of the issue. A prevalence of those in favor of the new Code is expected, which Cuban television is helping to make known to citizens. The result, however, cannot be taken for granted.