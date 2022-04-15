Entertainment

Cuba Gooding Jr. to jail? Actor pleads guilty to abuse

The actor Cuba Gooding Jr could go to jail because he pleaded guilty to abusing a woman. The confession came after he was accused of raping several women inside Manhattan nightclubs.

The actor told the judge he “kissed the waitress on the lips” without her permission at a New York nightclub. Godding also admitted that he subjected two women to physical contact without permission.

