Cuba Gooding Jr. to jail? Actor pleads guilty to abuse

The actor Cuba Gooding Jr could go to jail because he pleaded guilty to abusing a woman. The confession came after he was accused of raping several women inside Manhattan nightclubs.

The actor told the judge he “kissed the waitress on the lips” without her permission at a New York nightclub. Godding also admitted that he subjected two women to physical contact without permission.

The accusations against Cuba Godding

The statement of guilt occurred during a hearing two years after the first accusation against the actor. Gooding’s hearings were then postponed or continued, with no chance of a deal.

The agreement of guilt requires that the actor not spend time in jail. In six months he could plead guilty.

In this case, if you do not meet a infringement A minor could face up to a year in jail.

“We fully credit and believe all the survivors in this case and are grateful to all the women and other witnesses who cooperated with our office during the course of our investigation,” the assistant prosecutor said, according to USAToday.

The statement of guilt allows victims to make statements about the impact of the act. Godding was arrested in 2019 when a 29-year-old woman reported him to the police for touching her chest without permission.

Two additional cases were added to this case for the same type of accusation. The actor’s lawyers have argued that these gestures were misconstrued.

