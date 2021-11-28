Cuba: how Soberana, the Covid-19 vaccine is working

The vaccine Soberana it seems to work. The strategy of Cuba, which at the beginning of the pandemic of COVID-19 he decided not to wait for the rest of the world to develop vaccines against Sars-CoV-2 and to “go on his own”, it would therefore be paying off. An editorial just published on the website of Nature commenting on the data uploaded last November 6 on medRxiv (which, we recall, is a database that contains articles not yet subjected to peer review, and therefore the content of which must be considered with great caution): according to what the Cuban researchers who tested Soberana claim, immunization with three doses of vaccine would have avery high efficacy, higher than 90% and therefore comparable with that of the mRna vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna).

Development

“We knew right away that the best thing for our population would be to be independent”, commented Vicente Vérez Bencomo, general manager of Finlay Institute of Vaccines in Havana, which developed the vaccine in synergy with other biotechnology centers in the country. A choice of course also conditioned by the US embargo, which would have made it difficult to get vaccines and therapies from abroad. Cuban researchers therefore got to work and last March the vaccine candidate entered phase III of clinical trials, the results of which are now finally available.

According to the authors, Soberana is over 90% effective in protection fromsymptomatic Covid-19 infection (self given in three doses). The administration also seems to be effective against the Delta variant, the most transmissible of the virus, to which practically all cases of Covid-19 on the island are now attributable.

Experimentation and administration

By the way, Soberana is not the only vaccine developed in Cuba: its twin is called Abdala and has been produced since Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, also based in Havana. Last July, Abdala’s developers released data from a phase III clinical trial conducted on 48 thousand people showing that even this vaccine would be more than 90% effective; the full results of the trial, however, are not yet available.

The Cuban drug regulatory agency approved the use of Abdala and Soberana on adults in July and August, respectively; then he started some export to Venezuela, Vietnam, Iran and Nicaragua and formally asked the World Health Organization to approve its use worldwide. Finally, the next step was to extend the administration to children over two years of age. At present, about 89% of the Cuban population has received at least one dose of Abdala or Soberana.

What is a “conjugate vaccine”

Soberana belongs to the category of so-called “conjugate vaccines”, such as the anti-meningococcal drugs. It is about inactivated vaccines (which contain fragments of the pathogen) and linked (conjugated, in fact) to one protein to make them more effective. The conjugate vaccines already developed in the past by the Finley Institute, in this case, chemically bind a protein or a sugar of a bacterium or a virus to a harmless fragment of a neurotoxin of the tetanus bacterium. It has been observed that this type of “conjugation” triggers a stronger immune response than would occur if the two unbound components were administered separately.