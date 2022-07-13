Cuba is a symbol, said the Pope (+Video) › World › Granma

“I love the Cuban people very much. I had good human relations with Cuban people and I also confess: I have a human relationship with Raúl Castro,” Pope Francis said in an interview with Univisión television.

His words in favor of the Island have raised not a few reactions of solidarity and, also, comments among the haters of the Cuban Revolution.

That US media outlet “consulted” the Supreme Pontiff to hear his views, one year after the destabilizing attempts of July 11, 2021 in Cuba. However, his Holiness’ responses were in support of the Cuban Government and people.

“Cuba is a symbol. Cuba has a great history. I feel very close, even to the Cuban bishops,” confirmed the Argentine priest.

Regarding the normalization of relations between the Greater Antilles and the United States, he pointed out: «I was happy when that small agreement was reached with the United States, which President Obama wanted at the time and Raúl Castro accepted. , and it was a good step forward, which is now stopped.” And he added that sounding dialogues are currently being held to shorten the distance between the two nations.

After being questioned about the press that qualifies him as a “communist”, he criticized the tendencies of certain “highly ideologized” media groups, which dedicate themselves to ideologizing the position of others.