Cuba is not accepting deportations from the US, says ICE

A Cuban citizen walks down a road after crossing the Mexico-Texas border at the Rio Grande River, on September 23, 2021. Photo: AP

The Cuban government stopped accepting new deportations of Cuban citizens from the United States since October last year, at a time when thousands are leaving the island to reach that country in the largest exodus since the Mariel crisis in 1980.

In the 2022 fiscal year that began in October, 20 Cubans voluntarily repatriated to the island, but the Cuban government “has not accepted any deportation from ICE via commercial or charter flights,” an Immigration and Immigration Service spokesman told the Herald. United States Customs Control, ICE.

In the same period, more than 46,000 Cubans have arrived at the US border with Mexico, in an exodus fueled by the crackdown on dissent and economic chaos on the island.

The Obama administration reached an agreement with the Cuban government to send back Cuban immigrants who arrived “illegally” in the United States, after eliminating in January 2017 a special parole policy known as “wet foot, dry foot”. ” which previously allowed them to stay if they showed up at the border seeking asylum.

Deportations took off in the following years, but stopped around March 2020 at the start of the pandemic due to the interruption of international travel. The Cuban government reopened its borders in October 2020, but then suspended flights for six months until November 2021, meaning its airports were open for the current fiscal year in which it has not accepted deportations.

According to data from the agency, ICE deported 95 Cubans the previous year, a tiny fraction of the 1,583 returned in the first half of fiscal year 2020 before the closure of the airports.

The Cuban embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The agreement with the Cuban government allowed the Department of Homeland Security to quickly send Cuban immigrants arriving at the border to Cuba through a procedure called “expedited removal,” U.S. officials said at the time. But the data shows that, unlike those intercepted at sea, who are usually turned back, most Cuban immigrants arriving at the border have been allowed to go through the regular immigration process and apply for asylum.

Many cases don’t even make it to immigration court because Cubans can apply for permanent residency after a year and a day of living in the United States, thanks to the Cuban Adjustment Act of 1966.

Cubans have also been exempted from the Title 42 rule, which prevents immigrants from applying for asylum due to the public health emergency related to the pandemic. In contrast, border authorities have expelled under that rule 63,439 Guatemalans, 56,958 Hondurans and 6,758 Haitians between October of last year and February, US Customs and Border Protection data show.

As of March 26, there are approximately 40,450 Cuban citizens with a final order of removal from an immigration judge, the ICE spokesman said, up from 36,000 in 2017.

These are Cuban citizens who committed crimes or immigration violations in the United States. But most arrived a long time ago, so they cannot be easily deported under the Obama deal because the Cuban government has only promised to accept new arrivals.

When Cuba reopened its airports last November, Nicaragua, a close political ally, announced it would allow Cubans to travel to the Central American country without visas, creating a new route for Cubans trying to reach the United States’ southern border with Mexico. But Cuba’s Foreign Ministry has blamed the United States for the current surge in immigrants, claiming that it is its policies that “encourage illegal and irregular migration.”

In particular, authorities on the island accuse the United States of failing to honor an agreement to issue 20,000 immigrant visas to Cubans annually and making legal migration more difficult by suspending consular services in Havana since 2017. They also said the Joe administration Biden has pressured Central American governments to impose transit visas on Cubans traveling to Nicaragua.

The US embassy in Havana said it will begin processing some immigrant visas in Havana in May.

This story was originally published on April 13, 2022 6:30 a.m.

