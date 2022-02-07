Cuba-made anti-covid vaccines: a success story

Cuba has vaccinated most of its population against covid, including almost all children aged two and over: it has succeeded thanks to internally developed vaccines, massive population membership, government investments in health research and a capillary network. of medical services in the – albeit very poor – territory. Technologies e know how which offer hope to the countries of the global South, still waiting for the vaccines that the rich Western powers continue to accumulate.

Anti-contagion barrier. To date, over 86% of the Cuban population is vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 with three doses and another 7% is partially immunized (only Portugal and the United Arab Emirates do better). Above all, Cuba is the only country in the world that vaccinates against covid even very young children: more than 95% of the population aged 2 to 18 has been protected from the new coronavirus for several months. Thanks to this very high coverage in the younger range, essential to stem the transmission of infections, the country has gone through the last wave of the Omicron variant practically unscathed.

Independent. Thanks to the economic embargo imposed by the US, which would have prevented American therapies and vaccines from reaching the island, Cuba has decided to produce its own anti-covid vaccine internally – the only country in the Caribbean and Latin America. On the contrary, their vaccines: five, three of which (Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus) guarantee an efficacy of more than 90% against symptomatic cases when administered in three doses. I am subunit vaccines, that is, which use, according to the definition of the Italian Pharmacological Society, only some components (antigens) of the pathogen against which you want to protect yourself, often in combination with substances called adjuvants, which serve to enhance the immune response. These are different technologies from those used for vaccines and mRNA and similar to those on which the Novavax vaccine, recently approved by the EMA, is based.

Known platforms. The Soberana 02 vaccine, produced by the Finlay Institute, an epidemiological research center in Cuba, uses a technology already used for decades against meningitis and typhus, that of conjugate vaccines. The sugars that form the outer coat of a virus or bacterium are used and bind them chemically – conjugate – to a harmless fragment of a protein of the tetanus bacterium, an inactivated tetanus toxin, that is, treated in such a way as to lose its toxicity. This technology used to achieve a more effective immune response has been adapted to covid by binding the tetanus toxin to a portion of the SARS-CoV-2 spike.

In phase 3 trials involving 14,000 people, two doses of this vaccine reduced symptomatic cases of covid by 71%. A third dose of a related vaccine, Soberana Plus, brings the protection to 92.4%. The Abdala vaccine, developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology in Cuba, is also based on an existing product that has been used for years, the hepatitis B vaccine. In this case, engineered cells of a yeast were used to produce a fragment of the spike other than that used for Soberana 02. The protein is then purified and administered in the vaccine. Abdala has been inoculated to 8 million Cubans and safety and efficacy data are being published.

More pros than cons. Subunit vaccines offer some advantages. Unlike those with mRNA, they are cheaper to produce and do not need to be stored at temperatures below zero: they can therefore be delivered even in remote or very poor areas. Unlike adenovirus vaccines such as those from AstraZeneca and J&J, they appear to have fewer side effects. Safety data has been known for some time because the technology has been exploited for decades, and we already have precise notions on pediatric dosages: a fact that made it possible to start trials for the pediatric version of Soberana 02 very soon and to launch the first vaccination campaign. pediatric anti-covid to the world. On the other hand, these vaccines have a longer manufacturing process in the laboratory, and for those based on tetanus toxins there may be a reduced efficacy in those who have already received vaccines obtained in a similar way.

What remains to be done. The results of the Cuban vaccine trials are underway peer-review, but the country has already initiated contacts with the WHO to begin the approval process for emergency use of its drugs, for which it is also available for technology transfer: unlike other countries or pharmaceutical companies, Cuba has offered to share its knowledge on how to make vaccines (including a nasal vaccine still under investigation) with other developing countries. If Cuban vaccines were approved, it would be excellent news for many countries in the global South with still very low percentages of vaccinated. For the approval to take place, however, it is necessary for Cuba to take care of updating the standards of its ancient production sites, a process in which it is currently supported by the WHO.