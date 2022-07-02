The troubadour Silvio Rodríguez, close to the Havana regime, called this Thursday to “revolutionize the Revolution” in Cuba.

“It seems to me that, since ancient times, it has been known that well-being is more important than the triumph of justice. That is why an idealist pointed out bitterly that bread and circuses were enough for the majority. A society that cannot guarantee basic satisfactions is a society in crisis,” Rodríguez said on the blog another appointment.

The singer-songwriter insisted on the United States embargo on the Cuban regime and repeated the usual excuse. “The designers of the blockade knew it; their destructive desire led them to make it a law, to make it inexorable.”

However, he said that “on the other hand, the various real experiences of socialism show that, as it was conceived, it is impractical. Whether due to human characteristics or the predominance of capitalism in the world, I have always thought that we must take the best of each system”.

“My personal opinion is that the experiences of China and Vietnam are the best so far: socialist governments running capitalist economies. I’m not talking about tracing but about interpreting,” he said.

“For me it is obvious that Cuba needs to revolutionize the revolution, as Andrés Manuel (López Obrador, president of Mexico) suggested during his recent visit. I know that it is not easy, much less in the very difficult current conditions. But where are we going if don’t we recognize what happens to us?” he questioned.

“It is absurd not to admit the manifest evidence, even if part of the evidence is fabricated. It is unfair, as well as insane, to convert chimeras into principles. Not seeing it is hopeless. Imposing it is atrocious. In addition to how to distribute the little we have, will there be time to analyze substantive issues, or will centrist deviations be seen as inadmissible?” concluded Silvio Rodríguez.

It is not the first time that Silvio Rodríguez calls for something to change the situation in Cuba.

“I am concerned that the revolution (or what uses its name) ends up being counterrevolutionary and that what confronts it seems or ends up being revolutionary,” Rodríguez said last April due to the dismissal of the director of the official magazine Alma mater.

“It doesn’t seem like a contradiction to me that Alma Mater has anything to do with it, or that the UJC is subordinated to it. It has always been like that, ever since the UJC existed at the University. What I find worrying is that, instead of opening up, the leadership continues to show signs of closure. It even seems very serious to me, at this point, “he said about the dismissal of Armando Franco Senén.

“It is not to demonstrate, as some believe, to be more revolutionary; it is rather to demonstrate affinity with concepts that history -including ours- shows are incompatible with intelligence, with reason, with science, with Marxism, and furthermore with the desire for justice, in all senses, for which the revolution was made,” he said.

“It seems to me a very serious contradiction that political organizations insist on being so obsolete, so little in tune with the rebellious, iconoclastic spirit that characterizes the youth of all times. Even Raúl (Castro) said it several times: if we are going to to have a single party, it is necessary for that party to be as open, comprehensive, comprehensive, ecumenical as possible. They are not their exact expressions but their ideas,” he said.