Cuba: New process for visa appointments at the Spanish Consulate

Passport of Spain and Cuba (DCUBANOS)

The Consulate General of Spain in Havana announced a new procedure for obtaining appointments for national visas, after receiving multiple criticisms from netizens who faced problems with their system.

People interested in getting an appointment online will now first need to register with the system by writing an email to cog.lahabana.vis@maec.es along with the documents required for your visa.

The statement was well received by some users who consider the new process as a tool to avoid “fraudulent appointments” from people who do not have all the necessary papers to date.

This procedure is an excellent idea to avoid fraudulent appointments, only those people who already have complete documents can have an appointment. this measure should be extended for the Schengen visa, there is practically 10% of people who have an appointment without complete documents – Javier E Casas (@jcasasgainza) August 6, 2022

Please note that the required documents are different for each type of visa.

You can see the requirements of the type of visa you need by entering the following link of the consulate. Make the selection of the one that corresponds to you under “consular services”.

If, for example, you are interested in obtaining a family reunification visa under the general regime, you must title the subject of your email as “RFK VISA” and attach the following documents:

A photo of you holding your international passport. The document data must be legible. You may not wear glasses or cover your face or hair. The photograph must be in JPEG or PDF format.

Initial authorization for family reunification issued by the Government Delegation or Subdelegation in Spain.

Criminal record certificate legalized by the MINREX.

Medical certificate legalized by the MINREX.

The total size limit for attached documents should not exceed 1 MB.

In the body of the message you must add the following information in this same order and format:

Passport number (no spaces or hyphens).

Personal contact email address.

Name and surname of the applicant in capital letters, without accents, apostrophes or other characters.

Estimated start date of the trip.

Below is an example of the format provided by the consulate:

The application for obtaining visas can begin up to three months before the start of your trip.

Each applicant must submit a separate email. Every person must manage their own registration, procedures through third parties will not be accepted. In the case of minors, you must include the name of both parents.

Make sure you have all the required documents when sending your email. If any are missing, your application will not be processed.

The consulate asks that you not resubmit your information before 15 days have elapsed as this could cause delays of up to two months in the process.

When you receive the confirmation email, you will get a username and password. It is then that you can choose the date and time of your appointment. When you schedule it, you will receive another confirmation email.

A netizen shared that after carrying out the required process, she received a response in just three days, but when she tried to choose a date, there were no appointments available.

But at this time there are no appointments available — Celia (@celiafumero) August 11, 2022

If you have any questions, please know that you will not be able to get a response through the email provided at the beginning of this note.

“This account does not answer queries of any kind, it only accepts registration requests in the Appointment Application. Any other email will be ignored and deleted,” reads the agency’s statement.

The consular headquarters announced a few weeks ago that it is working on the launch of a new web page in which users will be able to validate their documents when making their appointment, but it has not yet given further details.

Some users suggested implementing the new process on all types of visas, arguing that this could reduce the number of dates being resold on the streets of Cuba.

I wonder why they don’t use the same methodology for all types of visas? With that they would prevent the page from collapsing and the sale of appointments on the street at excessive prices. — Haraik (@Haraik3) August 6, 2022

The consular offices will remain closed next Monday, August 15, for the festivities of the Assumption of the Virgin, the entity reported through its Twitter account.