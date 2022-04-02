Cuba opens store for sale of electric boats and other nautical products

The Marlin Astillero branch, which belongs to the Marine and Nautical Company, Marlin SA, of the Hemingway Marina, announced through its social networks the opening of a hardware store for nautical products in Cuba, with motors, electric boats, among others.

“The nautical products hardware store opened its doors, with the purpose of offering our clients a specialized and personalized service. We are based in the Marina Hemingway, in the chain of stores of the Acuario hotel. We look forward to your visit”, reads the post published on his Facebook channel.

The company did not disclose prices, although they are supposed to be in Freely Convertible Currency (MLC). Several products can be seen in the images, although the most striking was an electric boat with an outboard motor. The Cubans in the comments joked about the use they would give to the “boat” if they could buy it, in direct reference to the United States.

“It’s electric, I’ve seen that engine in a rigid boat and it flies, now autonomy is something else,” said a commentator about the most striking product of all those for sale in the nautical hardware store in Havana. Others asked the price and someone answered: “He helped you with the purchase, but I’m going on the ride.” Finally, another user put the “scream in the sky” and reaffirmed: “That’s how it will cost.”

“Batteries have how many amps and what price they have, please, if someone knows, please answer me because I urgently need to buy a 90 amp one” o Excellent idea, it’s about time. I do not see fishing gear ”, were other comments to the post.

IMPORT OF MARINE ENGINES FOR BOATS

The opening of this hardware store, presumably in MLC, in the Hemingway Marina, comes at the same time as the new regulations of the Cuban Customs that will allow the entry of marine engines for boats in Cuba from next May. As we have reported on this page, said information was given a few days ago at the Round Table and is about to become official in the Gazette.

According to said information, the non-commercial entry of some marine engines for national boats was authorized, although with limitations on engine power, since it could only reach 10 horsepower. The other requirement is that it should not exceed the commercial value established by Customs, which is one thousand Cuban pesos.

The other thing is that you must carry the permit from the Port Authority where the boat belongs and show it to Customs. What are the main brands that could be imported to Cuba? Well, Evinrude, Honda, Johnson, Mercury, Suzuki, Tohatsu, Unbranded and Yamaha.