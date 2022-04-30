Cuba opens up to Bitcoin, “Bitcoin law” already approved in Brazil, Snowden helped in Zcash and more

After several weeks of drama, Elon Musk has finally struck a deal to buy Twitter. He had already managed to obtain a significant stake in the company. He was offered a seat on the board of directors. But Musk rejected it out of hand. His intention was to buy the entire company. The company defended itself as much as he could. But, at the last moment, the board had no choice but to accept the offer. So much money has its charm.

Apparently, this is not just any corporate takeover. Elon has stated publicly on several occasions that deep down he doesn’t care about the economics of the business. It is for “the good of humanity”. “Freedom of expression”. “The public square”. Very much in the style of Elon Musk. It is never about money, influence, or power. Everything is done for the “good of humanity”. Of course, to obtain the necessary financing for this purchase, he had to use Tesla shares as collateral. So, for the sake of Tesla investors, we hope that “the good of humanity” will also be profitable.

Of course, Musk’s approaches are very sensible. Twitter has taken an extremely puritanical attitude when it comes to what its users post. Will Elon Musk be the great engineer of freedom of expression? He is, of course, a brilliant, successful, highly capable guy. No one can deny that. But at the same time, it’s also about quite a childish character. He gives the impression that he is not capable of keeping silent. His jokes, his games and his indiscretions are well known in the cryptocurrency market. We well know the effect your tweets can have on the market. Obviously he suffers from verbal incontinence. In fact, he has had problems with the authorities for his lack of prudence on more than one occasion. Can she resist the temptation to use her new throne to further his agenda? Now he is the guardian of the freedom of expression of the Internet. We have to trust him and his promises.

Trade tensions, a pandemic, wrongs in the production and distribution chains, inflation and war. A gloomy outlook. The possibility of a recession. And a highly complex macroeconomic situation. Of course, the income of Facebook, Google, Microsoft and other technology giants improved a little for this first quarter of the year. Nevertheless, the markets (Crypto and Wall Street) are still on their bearish wave.

Now, let’s take a critical look at this week’s most popular news.

Central Bank of Cuba will start issuing licenses for Bitcoin and other virtual asset service providers

The Internet is global. Bitcoin is global. DeFi is global. But each country has its own laws and interests. In most cases, in practice, convenience tends to be more important than ideologies. Why would a communist regime like the one in Cuba start licensing Bitcoin? Bitcoin is a project of libertarian and anarcho-capitalist origins. That is, if we choose to go by labels, the matter could be quite confusing. One assumes that communists support only what they can control. What about these types of countries and cryptocurrencies?

It could be assumed that Sanctions against countries and leaders not very well seen by the international community play a very important role here. Bitcoin is very convenient in many situations. And many have already discovered that they too can take advantage of this technology in one way or another. The other thing is that many countries get creative in times of crisis. And they look for different ways to attract investment. They want to capture the money of cryptocurrency investors.

Argentina: The City of Buenos Aires will accept the payment of taxes with cryptocurrencies

All this news in the regulatory field and in the field of adoption is positive for the ecosystem, because it strengthens our fundamentals. Despite the current situation in global financial markets, cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, and decentralized systems continue to grow. TRUE. Prices have been hit hard lately due to macroeconomic conditions. Nevertheless, sooner or later, all these triumphs will eventually be reflected in prices.

It is worth noting that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have gained a lot in the realm of credibility. So now everyone wants to be associated with Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Entrepreneurs, politicians and celebrities want to present themselves as modern, intelligent and visionary. That, in my opinion, is a great achievement in recent years.

The Brazilian Senate approves “Bitcoin law” to regulate cryptocurrencies

Great. Brazil is a giant. There we are talking about big words. But, as I mentioned last week, a lot of laws are always passed in an election year. The group in power normally seeks to secure its agenda by passing laws before the next electoral contest. Then the new government arrives changing everything. This law will have a future to the extent that a true consensus is built between all sectors.

El Salvador is far from a massive adoption of Bitcoin according to a study by experts from the University of Chicago

What is imposed from the top down does not work in the same way as what is born organically from the bottom up. Nobody likes forced. It is not particularly difficult for a leader with sufficient political capital to pass a law. We Latin Americans know very well that paper endures everything. Mass adoption by decree? Personally, I prefer gradual adoption by spontaneous choice of people.

Edward Snowden reveals he was one of the six who helped launch Zcash

With the fall in prices, the enthusiasm deflates. People stop reading the news. Already the searches for the word “Bitcoin” in Google are not the same. The fantastic predictions of the price by the influencers diminish a lot. And the speculative euphoria dies down a lot. Greed makes you forget about old ideas. Everything is the metaverse, the NFTs, the altcoins, the games, etc. Nobody remembers the maximalists. From the old debates about privacy. Everything is profit. The most important thing is the price of the day. Snowden! Time without hearing from you! ZCash. Years without hearing about this project.

Disclaimer: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.

