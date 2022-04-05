Cuba relaxes anti-COVID measures for the entry of travelers

Cuba relaxed the requirements for the entry of travelers to the island and will no longer require negative antigen or PCR tests or a complete vaccination schedule, arguing that there are better sanitary conditions worldwide.

The director of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán, indicated this Monday during a television appearance that the relaxation of the measures will come into force on Wednesday, although the use of mandatory chinstraps, physical distancing will be maintained and samples will be taken randomly to those who they arrive Durán said that there was a slight improvement in the numbers of COVID-19 cases in the last week and attributed it to the island’s care protocol, as well as to the massive vaccination that reaches 95% of the population, including children from more than two years.

Since March 2020, Cuba has accumulated almost 1.1 million infected and 8,515 deaths. After a spike due to the omicron variant in early 2022, the disease has plateaued in the past two weeks with an average of 600-700 cases per day.

During the Durán conference, it was also reported that this week the file for the recognition of the Abdala vaccine, one of the three produced on the island, will be presented to the World Health Organization (WHO). It had already been announced that the procedure would be carried out, but the reason for the delay was not reported.

Cuba is the only country in Latin America that develops and produces its own antigens and exports them to allied countries such as Venezuela, Iran, Nicaragua and Vietnam. In addition to Abdala, the island’s scientists created Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus, with which the mass immunization of the local population is also carried out.