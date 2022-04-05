Professional boxing was suspended in Cuba in 1962 and now returns after closing an agreement with Golden Ring Promotions.

For the first time in 60 years, Cuba will officially return to professional boxing, after the Cuban Boxing Federation will reach an agreement with the company Golden Ring Promotionsso that their fighters, including Olympic champions Julio Cesar La Cruz, Arlen Lopez, Roniel Iglesas and the young sensation Andy Cruzthey can make their professional debut next May.

Alberto PuigPresident of the Federation, and Gerardo Saldivarboss of golden-ringThey made the historic announcement on Monday. Tentatively, the first professional event for these Cuban talents would be on May 20 in Aguascalientes, Mexico, and will be broadcast by ESPN KNOCKOUT for the entire Latin American territory.

professional boxing in Cuba he was suspended in 1962 and his practice on the Island was then directed only to amateurism, mainly in view of the Olympic Games and World Championships; However, a few years ago the idea of ​​reopening professional boxing began, led by a solid generation of fighters such as La Cruz, López, Iglesias, and others such as the three-time Olympic medalist and triple world champion. Lazaro Alvarezand rising world champion Yoenlis Feliciano Hernandez.

“Three and a half years ago a serious analysis began that has resulted in the agreement being approved and welcomed by the country’s sports management and the Cuban Boxing Federation with Golden Ring Promotions, for the representation of Cuba in its entry into professional boxing”, stated Puig. “The continuous sports and competitive preparation of Cuban boxers to continue representing and raising the name of Cuban boxing in all competitions where it is part and the economic benefit it represents for boxers, coaching staff, and medical triad who work with the team. they are one of the main objectives”, pointed out the president of the Federation.

Cuba reopens to professional boxing after 60 years. EFE

The professional debut of the Cuban fighters will be six rounds and in the next few days an announcement will be made regarding their rivals. At least four cards are expected in which they have action.

“It is a privilege to have reached this historic agreement with the sports authorities of Cuba that will mark a before and after in boxing”, said the promoter Saldívar after the significant agreement. “We will seek to place them (the fighters) in the rankings of all professional boxing bodies for whom we have deep respect. The boxers will have the full support of the Cuban sports authorities, they will train in Havana and travel to take part in the professional fights,” said the president of GoldenRing.