Cuba reports 155 new positive cases of COVID-19 and no deaths

Cuba confirmed at the end of this Sunday 155 positive cases of COVID-19, no deaths and 171 medical discharges, The Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported in its usual report.

2,870 patients are hospitalized, of which 2,022 are suspected, 26 under surveillance and 822 confirmed.

Yesterday, 5,591 samples were processed in the country’s molecular biology laboratories, and as a result, 155 COVID-19 infections were confirmed.

There are 13,719,748 samples carried out for the diagnosis of SARS-Cov-2 and 1,103,286 people diagnosed with the disease.

Of the new cases:

147 were contacts of confirmed cases.

4 with a foreign source of infection.

4 with no specified source of infection.

92 were female and 63 male.

5.2% (8) of the 155 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 146,829, which represents 13.3% of those confirmed to date.

By age groups: under 20 years old (63), from 20 to 39 years old (25), from 40 to 59 years old (24), from 60 and over (43).

Of the 1,103,286 patients diagnosed with the disease, 822 remain hospitalized, 814 of them with stable clinical evolution. There are 8,527 deaths (no deaths were reported on the day), lethality of 0.77% vs 1.22% in the world and 1.78% in the Americas; two evacuated and 57 returned to their countries. On the day there were 171 discharges, accumulated 1,093,878 (99.1%). 8 confirmed patients are treated in Intensive Care, of which 3 are critical and 5 are seriously ill.

Residence by province and municipality of confirmed cases:

Pinar del Rio: 7 cases

Southern Consolation: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Guane: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Pinar del Río: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Saint Louis: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sandino: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Artemis: 7 cases

Alquízar: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Caimito: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Candelaria: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Mariel: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

San Antonio de los Baños: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Havana: 30 cases

Arroyo Naranjo: 2 (contact of confirmed cases)

Boyeros: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Havana Center: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Cerro: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Cotorro: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

October 10: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guanabacoa: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Eastern Havana: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Old Havana: 2 (1 contact of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

La Lisa: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Beach: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Revolution Square: 4 (3 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

San Miguel del Padrón: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Mayabeque: 10 cases

Güines: 2 (contact of confirmed cases)

Early morning: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Southern Mane: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

San José de las Lajas: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Cruz del Norte: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Massacres: 10 cases

Cárdenas: 3 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Jagüey Grande: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Jovellanos: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Massacres: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Pedro Betancourt: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Perico: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Unión de Reyes: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Cienfuegos: 8 cases

Abreu: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Cienfuegos: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Crosses: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Palmira: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Villa Clara: 12 cases

Caibarien: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

burnt from G or ines: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

ines: 1 (contact of confirmed cases) Ranchuelo: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Remedies: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sagua la Grande: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Clara: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sancti Spiritus: 7 cases

Jatibonico: 2 (contact of confirmed cases)

Sancti Spíritus: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Yaguajay: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ciego de Avila: 12 cases

Baraguá: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Bolivia: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Chambas: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Ciego de Ávila: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Florence: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

January 1: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Camaguey: 24 cases

Camagüey: 13 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Céspedes: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Florida: 1 (imported)

Guáimaro: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jimaguayú: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Mines: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Najasa: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Nuevitas: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Cruz del Sur: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sibanicú: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Las Tunas: 7 cases

Colombia: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Jesús Menéndez: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Las Tunas: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Manatee: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Granma: 3 cases

Bayamo: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Holguin: 6 cases

Gibara: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Holguín: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Rafael Freyre: 3 (contact of confirmed cases)

Santiago de Cuba: 3 cases

Palma Soriano: 1 (no specified source of infection)

Santiago de Cuba: 2 (no specified source of infection)

Guantanamo: 2 cases

El Salvador: 1 (no specified source of infection)

Guantánamo: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Isle of Youth Special Municipality: 7 cases (contacts of confirmed cases)

COVID-19 in the world

As of May 1, 192 countries and 41 territories with cases of COVID-19 are reported in the world, rising to 513,516,243 the number of confirmed (+ 406,687) compared to the previous report with 39,740,041 active cases and 6,261 301 deaths (+ 1,281) for a lethality of 1.22% (-0.01).

In the region of the Americas, 155,153,801 confirmed cases (+76,408) are reported, 30.2% of the total cases reported in the world, with 3,250,699 active cases and 2,754,370 deaths (+420) for a lethality of 1.78% (-0.01).

(With information from the MINSAP)