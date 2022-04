Cuba reports 510 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one deceased

Cuba confirmed at the close of this Monday, April 4, 510 positive cases of COVID-19, one deceased and 860 medical discharges, The Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported in its usual report.

A total of 7,084 patients are admitted, 3,925 suspects, 27 under surveillance and 3,132 confirmed active.

For COVID-19, a total of 7,641 samples were taken for surveillance on the day, with 510 being positive. The country has accumulated 13,498,857 samples taken and 1,093,676 positive.

Of the total cases (510):

499 were contacts of confirmed cases; 4 with a foreign source of infection; 7 with no specified source of infection.

Of the 510 diagnosed cases, 269 were female and 241 male.

8.8% (45) of the 510 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 146,261, which represents 13.3% of those confirmed to date.

The 510 diagnosed cases belong to the age groups: under 20 years old (142), 20 to 39 years old (118), 40 to 59 years old (123), 60 and over (127).

Residence by province and municipality of confirmed cases:

Pinar del Rio: 13 cases

Southern Consolation: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Pinar del Río: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Juan and Martínez: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Saint Louis: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Sandino: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Viñales: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Artemis: 9 cases

Artemisa: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Bahía Honda: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Caimito: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Cristóbal: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Havana: 56 cases

Arroyo Naranjo: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Boyeros: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Havana Center: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Hill: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cotorro: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

October 10: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guanabacoa: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Eastern Havana: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

La Lisa: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Marianao: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Beach: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Plaza de la Revolución: 7 (4 contacts of confirmed cases and 3 imported)

Rule: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Mayabeque: 86 cases

Batabanó: 10 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Bejucal: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Güines: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jaruco: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Early morning: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Southern Mane: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Nueva Paz: 10 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Quivicán: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San José de las Lajas: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Nicolás de Bari: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Cruz del Norte: 9 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Massacres: 21 cases

Calimete: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Cárdenas: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Colón: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jagüey Grande: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Martí: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Massacres: 10 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cienfuegos: 21 cases

Abreus: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cienfuegos: 14 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cumanayagua: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Rhodes: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Villa Clara: 71 cases

Caibarién: 16 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Camajuaní: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Crossroads: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Manicaragua: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Quemado de Güines: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ranchuelo: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Remedies: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sagua La Grande: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Clara: 37 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sancti Spiritus: 33 cases

Cabaiguán: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Promotion: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

La Sierpe: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sancti Spíritus: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Taguasco: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Trinidad: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Yaguajay: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ciego de Avila: 40 cases

Baraguá: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Bolivia: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Chambas: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ciego de Ávila: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ciro Redondo: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Majagua: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Morón: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

January 1: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Venezuela: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Camaguey: 79 cases

Camagüey: 29 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Carlos Manuel de Céspedes: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guáimaro: 9 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jimaguayú: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Mines: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Najasa: 12 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Nuevitas: 12 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Cruz del Sur: 9 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sibanicú: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Aspects: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Las Tunas: 22 cases

Amancio: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Las Tunas: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Manatee: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Puerto Padre: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Holguin: 22 cases

Banes: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Cacocum: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Calixto García: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Frank País: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Gibara: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Holguín: 10 (8 contacts of confirmed cases, 1 imported and 1 without a specified source of infection)

Moa: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Rafael Freyre: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Sagua de Tánamo: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Granma: 18 cases

Bartolomé Masó: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Bayamo: 12 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ox Up: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Manzanillo: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Niquero: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Yara: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santiago de Cuba: 13 cases

Third Front: 2 (no specified source of infection)

Dent: 1 (no specified source of infection)

Palma Soriano: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santiago de Cuba: 7 (4 contacts of confirmed cases and 3 without a specified source of infection)

Guantanamo: 5 cases

Baracoa: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guantánamo: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Isle of Youth Special Municipality: 1 case (contact of confirmed cases)

Of the 1,093,676 patients diagnosed with the disease:

3132 remain hospitalized, of them 3103 (99.1%) with stable clinical evolution.

There are 8,516 deaths (one in the day), lethality of 0.78% vs 1.26% in the world and 1.79% in the Americas;

Two evacuated and 57 returned to their countries.

On the day there were 860 discharges, accumulated 1,081,969 recovered patients (98.9%).

29 confirmed patients are treated in intensive care, of which 11 are critical and 18 are seriously ill.

On the day it was reported a deceased patient. We deeply regret what happened and convey our condolences to his family and friends.

Residence by province of the deceased patient

Deceased by age group

Distribution by sex

Main comorbidities

chronic alcoholic

Bone marrow aplasia

COVID-19 in the world:

As of April 4, 191 countries and 42 territories with cases of COVID-19 are reported in the world, rising to 492,149,377 the number of confirmed (+ 585,282) compared to the previous report with 58,735,567 active cases and 6,177 599 deaths (+ 1,817) for a lethality of 1.26% (=).

In the region of the Americas, 152,892,704 confirmed cases (+ 25,773) are reported, 31.1% of the total cases reported in the world, with 17,474,448 active cases and 2,733,031 deaths (+ 194) for a lethality of 1.79% (=).