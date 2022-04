Cuba reports 654 new positive cases of COVID-19, no deaths and 814 discharges

Cuba confirmed at the close of this Wednesday, April 6, 654 positive cases for COVID-19, no deaths and 814 discharges. 30 confirmed patients are treated in intensive care, of which 9 are critical and 21 are serious.

At the close of yesterday, April 6, a total of 6,989 patients were admitted, 4,126 suspected, 30 under surveillance, and 2,833 confirmed active.

For COVID-19, a total of 11,958 samples were carried out for surveillance on the day, with 654 being positive. The country has accumulated 13,520,813 samples carried out and 1,095,006 positives (8.1%).

Of the total cases (654): 633 were contacts of confirmed cases; 7 with a foreign source of infection; 14 with no specified source of infection. Of the 654 diagnosed cases, 368 were female and 286 male.

4.0% (26) of the 676 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 146,320, which represents 13.4% of those confirmed to date.

The 654 diagnosed cases belong to the age groups: under 20 years old (222), 20 to 39 years old (174), 40 to 59 years old (99), 60 and over (159).

Residence by province and municipality of confirmed cases:

Pinar del Rio: 38 cases

Southern Consolation: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guane: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

La Palma: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Los Palacios: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Pinar del Río: 12 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Saint Louis: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sandino: 12 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Viñales: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Artemis: 27 cases

Artemisa: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Bahía Honda: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Caimito: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Güira de Melena: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Mariel: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Antonio de los Baños: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

San Cristóbal: 13 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Havana: 65 cases

Old Havana: 1 (imported)

Arroyo Naranjo: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Boyeros: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Havana Center: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Hill: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cotorro: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

October 10: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guanabacoa: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Eastern Havana: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

La Lisa: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Marianao: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Beach: 12 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Revolution Square: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Miguel del Padrón: 3 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Mayabeque: 86 cases

Batabanó: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Bejucal: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Güines: 6 (5 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection)

Jaruco: 10 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Early morning: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Southern Mane: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Nueva Paz: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San José de las Lajas: 24 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Nicolás de Bari: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Cruz del Norte: 10 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Massacres: 25 cases

Cárdenas: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Colon: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jagüey Grande: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Los Arabos: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Martí: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Massacres: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Pedro Betancourt: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Unión De Reyes: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cienfuegos: 29 cases

Abreus: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cienfuegos: 19 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Crosses: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cumanayagua: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Lajas: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Villa Clara: 50 cases

Caibarién: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Camajuaní: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cifuentes: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Crossroads: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Manicaragua: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Placetas: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Quemado de Güines: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ranchuelo: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Remedies: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Clara: 26 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santo Domingo: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sancti Spiritus: 38 cases

Cabaiguán: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Promotion: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jatibonico: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sancti Spíritus: 15 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Taguasco: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Trinidad: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Yaguajay: 7 (6 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection)

Ciego de Avila: 83 cases

Baraguá: 10 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Bolivia: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Chambas: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ciego de Ávila: 20 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ciro Redondo: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Florence: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Majagua: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Morón: 18 (17 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

January 1: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Camaguey: 95 cases

Camagüey: 37 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Florida: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guáimaro: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jimaguayú: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Mines: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Najasa: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Nuevitas: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Cruz del Sur: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sibanicú: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Slopes: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Las Tunas: 40 cases

Amancio: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Colombia: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jesús Menéndez: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jobabo: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Las Tunas: 21 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Majibacoa: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Manatee: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Puerto Padre: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Granma: 14 cases

Bayamo: 10 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cauto Cristo: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Manzanillo: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Media Luna: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Holguin: 36 cases

Baguanos: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Banes: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Calixto García: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cueto: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Frank País: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Gibara: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Holguín: 20 (19 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Mayarí: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Rafael Freyre: 3 (1 contact of confirmed cases and 2 imported)

Santiago de Cuba: 13 cases

Boatswain: 2 (no source of infection specified)

II Front: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

III Front: 1 (no specified source of infection)

Saint Louis: 1 (no specified source of infection)

Santiago de Cuba: 7 (4 contacts of confirmed cases and 3 without a specified source of infection)

Songo – La Maya:1 (no specified source of infection)

Guantanamo: 6 cases

Caimanera: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

El Salvador: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guantánamo: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Imías: 2 (no specified source of infection)

Yateras: 1 (no specified source of infection)

Isla de la Juventud Special Municipality: 9 cases (7 contacts of confirmed cases, 1 imported and 1 without a specified source of infection)

Of the million 095 thousand 006 patients diagnosed with the disease, 2,833 remain hospitalized, of them 2,803 with stable clinical evolution. There are 8 thousand 517 deaths (0 in the day), lethality of 0.78% vs 1.25% in the world and 1.79% in the Americas; two evacuated, 57 returned to their countries, on the day there were 814 discharges, accumulated 1 million 083 thousand 597 recovered patients (99.0%). 30 confirmed patients are treated in intensive care, of which 9 are critical and 21 are serious.

Until April 06, 191 countries and 42 territories with cases of COVID-19 are reported in the world, rising to 494 million 350 thousand 983 the number of confirmed (+ 998 thousand 318) with respect to the previous report with 58 million 275 thousand 258 cases active and 6 million 185 thousand 136 deceased (+ 3 thousand 831) for a lethality of 1.25% (=).

In the region of the Americas, 153 million 031 thousand 250 confirmed cases (+ 78 thousand 750) are reported, 31% of the total cases reported in the world, with 17 million 167 thousand 661 active cases and 2 million 734 thousand 845 deaths ( + 1,079) for a lethality of 1.79% (=).

(With information from the Cuban Ministry of Public Health)