Cuba reports 679 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one deceased

Cuba confirmed at the end of this Monday 679 positive cases of COVID-19, one deceased and 755 medical discharges, The Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported in its usual report.

8,500 patients are hospitalized, of which 5,137 are suspected, 29 are under surveillance, and 3,334 are confirmed.

Yesterday, 8,740 samples were processed in the country’s molecular biology laboratories, and as a result, 679 COVID-19 infections were confirmed.

There are 13,329,129 samples carried out for the diagnosis of SARS-Cov-2 and 1,082,880 people diagnosed with the disease.

Of the new cases:

661 were contacts of confirmed cases

4 with source of infection abroad

14 with no specified source of infection

391 of the female sex and 288 of the male sex

2.2% (15) of the 729 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 145,728, which represents 13.5% of those confirmed to date.

By age groups: under 20 years old (176), 20 to 39 years old (177), 40 to 59 years old (176), 60 and over (150).

Of the 1,082,880 patients diagnosed with the disease, 3,334 remain hospitalized, 3,314 of them with stable clinical evolution. There are 8,508 deaths (1 in the day), a lethality of 0.79% vs 1.29% in the world and 1.78% in the Americas; two evacuated, 57 returned to their countries, on the day there were 755 discharges, accumulated 1,070,979 recovered patients (98.9%). 20 confirmed patients are treated in intensive care, of which 4 are critical and 16 are seriously ill.

Residence by province and municipality of confirmed cases:

Pinar del Rio: 7 cases

Southern Consolation: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Pinar del Río: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Artemis: 7 cases

Bauta: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guanajay: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Havana: 13 cases

Arroyo Naranjo: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Boyeros: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

October 10: 3 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Eastern Havana: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

La Lisa: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Beach: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Revolution Square: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Mayabeque: 76 cases

Güines: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Jaruco: 18 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Southern Mane: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Nueva Paz: 28 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San José de las Lajas: 13 (12 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection)

San Nicolás de Bari: 9 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Cruz del Norte: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Massacres: 43 cases

Cárdenas: 12 (11 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Jagüey Grande: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Martí: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Massacres: 18 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Unión de Reyes: 2 (contact of confirmed cases)

Cienfuegos: 15 cases

Passenger Aguada: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Cienfuegos: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cumanayagua: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Lajas: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Palmira: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Rhodes: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Villa Clara: 47 cases

Caibarién: 12 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Camajuaní: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cifuentes: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Manicaragua: 2 (contact of confirmed cases)

Placetas: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Remedies: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Clara: 18 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santo Domingo: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sancti Spiritus: 153 cases

Cabaiguán: 16 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Promotion: 10 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jatibonico: 18 (contacts of confirmed cases)

La Sierpe: 20 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sancti Spíritus: 23 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Taguasco: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Trinidad: 44 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Yaguajay: 17 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ciego de Avila: 64 cases

Bolivia: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Chambas: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Ciego de Ávila: 36 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ciro Redondo: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Florence: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Majagua: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Morón: 17 (contacts of confirmed cases)

January 1: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Venezuela: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Camaguey: 41 cases

Camagüey: 16 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Florida: 1 (no specified source of infection)

Guáimaro: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jimaguayú: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Mines: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Najasa: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Nuevitas: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Cruz del Sur: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Slopes: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Las Tunas: 39 cases

Colombia: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Jesús Menéndez: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Jobabo: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Las Tunas: 26 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Majibacoa: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Puerto Padre: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Granma: 25 cases

Bartolomé Masó: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Bayamo: 21 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Manzanillo: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Holguin: 70 cases

Antilla: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Báguanos: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Banes: 5 (4 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Cacocum: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Calixto García: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cueto: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Frank País: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Gibara: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Holguín: 23 (21 contacts of confirmed cases, 1 imported and 1 without a specified source of infection)

Mayarí: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Moa: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Rafael Freyre: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sagua de Tánamo: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Urbano Noris: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santiago de Cuba: 72 cases

Boatswain: 22 (15 contacts of confirmed cases and 7 without a specified source of infection)

Guamá: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Second Front: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Nick: 2 (1 contact of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection)

Palma Soriano: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

St. Louis: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santiago de Cuba: 24 (21 contacts of confirmed cases and 3 without a specified source of infection)

Songo La Maya: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guantanamo: 7 cases

Caimanera: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

El Salvador: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Guantánamo: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Manuel Tames: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Yateras: 1 (confirmed case contact)

On the day a deceased patient was reported from Sancti Spíritus, between 80 and 89 years of age. We deeply regret what happened and convey our condolences to his family and friends.

Main comorbidities:

Arterial hypertension

Mellitus diabetes