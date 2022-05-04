Cuba reports 93 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths



At the close of this Tuesday, May 3, Cuba reported 93 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths and 210 medical discharges. There are currently 635 active casesreported the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) in its daily part.

At the end of the day on Tuesday they were 2,573 patients admitted: 1,909 suspects, 29 under surveillance and 635 confirmed (active cases).

Of the 635 active cases, 624 (98.3%) present a stable clinical evolution. In intensive care, 11 patients are treated: four critical and seven seriously ill.

Were 4,454 samples processed, of which 93 were positive, for a 2.1% positivity. The country accumulates 13,728,084 samples analyzed, with 1,103,488 positive.

Of the total cases (93):

–91 were contacts of confirmed cases.

–None with a source of infection abroad.

-In two the source of infection has not been specified.

–48 correspond to the female sex, and 45 to the male.

–No asymptomatic cases were reported.. 146,837 are accumulated, 13.3% of those confirmed to date.

–By age groups: under 20 years old (38), from 20 to 39 years old (15), from 40 to 59 years old (16), from 60 and over (24).

Cuba accumulates 8,527 deaths (none this Tuesday), for a lethality of 0.77% (1.22% in the world and 1.77% in the Americas); two evacuated and 57 returned to their countries.

This Tuesday they registered 210 tall and there are already 1,094,267 (99.2%) patients recovered from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Residence of confirmed cases by provinces and municipalities

Pinar del Rio: 8 cases

• Guane: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• Matahambre mines: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• Pinar del Río: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

• San Juan and Martínez: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Artemis: 8 cases

• Bahía Honda: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

• Caimito: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

• Candelaria: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• Guanajay: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• Güira de Melena: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• San Antonio de los Baños: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Havana: 21 cases

• Arroyo Naranjo: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

• Boyeros: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

• Centro Habana: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• Cerro: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• Cotorro: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• October 10: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• Eastern Havana: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• La Lisa: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• Marianao: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

• Beach: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

• Plaza de la Revolución: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

• Rule: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• San Miguel del Padrón: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Mayabeque: 3 cases

• Batabanó: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• Güines: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Massacres: 4 cases

• Calimete: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• Cárdenas: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• Colon: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• Unión de Reyes: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Cienfuegos: 9 cases

• Cienfuegos: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

• Cumanayagua: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

• Lajas: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• Rhodes: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Villa Clara: 6 cases

• Crossroads: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• Manicaragua: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• Quemado de Güines: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• Santa Clara: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

• Santo Domingo: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Sancti Spiritus: 1 case

• Jatibonico: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Ciego de Avila: 11 cases

• Baraguá: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• Bolivia: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• Ciego de Ávila: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

• Morón: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Camaguey: 9 cases

• Camagüey: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

• Florida: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• Guáimaro: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• Mines: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• Najasa: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Las Tunas: 4 cases

• Jesús Menéndez: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• Las Tunas: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Granma: 1 case

• Bayamo: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Holguin: 4 cases

• Banes: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• Frank País: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• Gibara: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

• Holguín: 1 (no specified source of infection)

Guantanamo: 1 case

• Guantánamo: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Isla de la Juventud special municipality: 3 cases (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection)

COVID-19 in the world

As of May 3, 192 countries and 41 territories are reported with cases of COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases amounts to 514,254,906 (+ 557,123), with 39,079,097 active cases and 6,264,024 deaths (+ 1,833), for a lethality of 1.22% (=).

In the region of the Americas, 155,275,316 confirmed cases (+ 102,927) are reported, 30.2% of those reported in the world, with 3,257,619 active cases and 2,755,031 deaths (+ 439), for a lethality of 1.77 %(-0.01).