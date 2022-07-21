Cuba seen by a tourist: ‘a country destroyed by the story of equality’

Ecuadorian Joffre Campaña Mora, founder of the Governance and Law Center, conducted a portrait of today’s Cuba with some of the “calamities” suffered by Cubans. In a thread on twitter recounted his experience as a tourist in which he described as “country destroyed by communism and the tale of equality“.

“The first impression upon arrival in Havana, José Martí airport: old, neglected. In immigration they kept my passport for about 20 minutes, until an official returned it to me and allowed me to enter, “he began his story.

“At the airport I thought about changing dollars. They paid me 24 pesos per dollar. They warned me to change it on the street, 100 pesos per dollar. I took a taxi to take us to pick up the rental car. At the indicated place they told us that The car was not there. They sent us to another place, near the Art Museum. The value of the taxi was 50 dollars, that is, 5,000 Cuban pesos. The average monthly salary is 32 dollars,” he wrote.

Campaign explained that they were given “a damaged vehicle” at a cost of “120 dollars a day, with broken side lights. Plus 20 dollars a day for insurance and 50 dollars for fuel.”

“It was the only car available. Then I learned that filling the tank costs eight dollars (very cheap) with special gasoline (the + expensive). The delivery of the car took almost three hours. We take the opportunity to have lunch at the beautiful Cha Cha Cha restaurant (private, not government). Normal lunch, $45,” he added.

“Removed the car we traveled to Camagüey. Due to the distance, after a torrential rain, we stayed in Cienfuegos. Lodging in a room rent (house with rooms for rent). 20 dollars. The home-cooked dinner, $30,” he continued.

gave a rating the roads in general of “5/10” and defined the sections as “acceptable, others regular, others bad and others lousy”.

“After Cienfuegos, Camaguey. A city designed by Spaniards, but very neglected. As if stopped in time (just like the rest of Cuba). Public transport (horse carts, pedicabs, trucks) dire. Formidable welcome, with a pig, dance, music, etc. The warmth of this group, family and friends of my wife (and now mine), the best of Cuba,” she said.

For the Ecuadorian tourist, “Camagüey has its charm, but the situation is dire” and abounded: “Rows to buy food, very poor pharmacies. Stores that sell food only with credit cards (for foreigners in short and privileged locals with relatives abroad).”

“In Cuba, food in the markets is very expensive. Some are found, but at prices unattainable for most. A pork leg, for example, 40 dollars. A string of garlic, six dollars,” she pointed out.

“On the highway you can find ‘paladares’, 1,160 pesos. The professional, doctor or civil servant earns approximately 3,500 pesos a month. The best paid, approximately 5,000 pesos a month,” he added.

for the lawyer, the keys of Cuba are “another country” where “the normal Cuban cannot enter. They do not accept cash, only credit cards. A fabulous engineering work, with luxury hotels, and even a dolphinarium.”

About Havana, he said that it is a “city that could be spectacular”, but it is “totally abandoned”.

In his opinion, “what is saved from Havana” is “the Capitol, the National Theater and the hotel zone of Miramar, Vedado and of course the famous National Hotel, an architectural beauty.”

“Definitely, what could be a wonderful country, is a country destroyed by communism and by the story of equality. Cuba is a country of enormous differences, in which foreigners are privileged and in which taxi drivers earn more than neurosurgeons,” he said.

“Health is in theory free. But patients must even wear gloves. For example, in dental matters, patients must wear the resin. Otherwise they can’t serve you. Pharmacies completely out of stock. My wife’s friends asked her to bring them basic medications such as paracetamol, ibuprofen and dental resins for fillings. Those products are not available in pharmacies,” she added.

“There is also power outages of between eight and ten hours a day. The situation is dramatic. Some Cubans told me that they dine on water with sugar. Several of the taxi drivers we met were professionals. One was even a physical therapist with two specialties. He earns 8,000 pesos a month, that is, 80 dollars, plus what the taxi generates. Asked why they don’t rebel, they reply that State Security is everywhere,” he wrote.

To conclude, Mora Campaign says that “in Cuba there are first class, second class and third class citizens. First, the dome of the Government. Second, the Cubans who can buy in Pan-American stores that only allow payments by credit card or with virtual cards charged abroad. Third, the others.”