Cuba shows its willingness to dialogue with the United States

Former Cuban ruler Raúl Castro and current Cuban ruler Miguel Díaz-Canel take part in a torchlight march to celebrate Cuban national hero José Martí in Havana, on January 27, 2020. AFP via Getty Images/TNS

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, showed on Tuesday his country’s willingness to dialogue with its “adversary” the United States, despite the historical differences between the two nations.

“We do not need confrontation to exist either, as some fools think,” Díaz-Canel wrote on Twitter, quoting a phrase by former Cuban President Fidel Castro (1926-2016).

#Fidel: It is not necessary to emphasize what always #Cuba has said: we are not afraid to dialogue with the US. We don’t need confrontation to exist either, as some fools think; we exist… because we believe in our ideas and we have never been afraid to dialogue with the adversary. 5/4/2009 pic.twitter.com/z0i6Jy0ezM – Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) April 5, 2022

Both countries began a rapprochement in 2015, known as a “thaw”, during the last term of Barack Obama (2009-2017), but it was reversed with the administration of Republican Donald Trump (2017-2021).

Trump tightened economic sanctions against the island and paralyzed much of the measures taken by his Democratic predecessor.

In 2017, the United States reduced the staff of its embassy in Havana to a minimum and diverted consular services to third countries after “health incidents” against its diplomats on the island, the reasons for which have not yet been clarified.

Upon his arrival at the White House in January 2021, US President Joe Biden said he would review Trump’s policies.

However, Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, stated last November that “circumstances changed” in Cuba policy after the July 11 protests, and that they were harshly repressed by the authorities.

That day, thousands of Cubans spontaneously took to the streets to demand more freedoms and political change in protests that resulted in hundreds of detainees.

Since December, trials of July 11 protesters have been taking place in Cuba, with hundreds of defendants. Several NGOs have denounced lack of guarantees, fabrication of evidence and very high penalties.

According to Justicia 11J and the NGO Cubalex, a total of 1,442 people have been detained in connection with the protests. Of these, at least 756 remain in detention centers.

Prisoners Defenders points out that at least 842 people were in prison on the island at the end of 2021 for political reasons, mostly for the events of July 11.

The Cuban authorities, for their part, deny that there are political prisoners in the country and assure that the trials have to do with “acts of vandalism” and “serious disturbances of order.” They underline that due process is being followed in all cases.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, 790 people have been prosecuted in the country for the July 11 protests, of which 55 are between 16 and 17 years old.