Cuba, the government deploys the military to stop protests in favor of freedom of expression. Protesters: “Free political prisoners”

On the one hand i protesters from the opposition to the government they ask freedom of expression And “The release of political prisoners”, on the other hand the executive who deploy the army on the street, enough to blow up the “Civic march for change” promoted by Archipelago movement in response to the “Campaign of terror” attributed to the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel which hindered participation in yesterday’s demonstrations. Risks to explode the situation a Cuba, where the executive must face a new wave of protests that could destabilize the leadership of Havana bringing thousands of people to the streets. For this reason, the presence of security forces on the streets of the capital has increased significantly for days, with the opposition also denouncing some targeted arrests among the leaders of the protest.

“We understand that the causes that motivated the appeal for November 15 are still valid and the government has not understood the message”, therefore “it is our duty as citizens to continue to raise your voice against injustice“, He announced the movement in a note at the end of the day of mobilizations. The protest was not authorized by the authorities and the opposition denounced any kind of pressure from both the security forces and supporters of the ruling party. Consequently, according to Archipelago, there has been a “extreme militarization of the streets, more than 100 activists under siege states, there were arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, repudiation, violence, threats, coercion and incitement to hatred ”. “Instead of respecting our right to freedom of expression, assembly and demonstration,” the organization added, the government “criminalized it, pitting Cubans against Cubans.” Hence the accusations against the government of having undertaken “a campaign of terror against any citizen who publicly expresses or reveals their disagreement with the situation in the country”.

The movement however speaks of “Resounding success” of the protest of November 15, despite government opposition, and called for a permanent mobilization for almost two weeks, until November 27, inviting them to dress in white and show off white roses, beat casseroles every night at 9 pm and talk to those who are not on social network to explain “what is happening beyond his neighborhood or community”. Initiatives to demand that “all political prisoners and prisoners of conscience” be released, that freedom of expression and the right of assembly be guaranteed, that “acts of repudiation and any type of violence between Cubans for political reasons” cease and that “a process transparent “for dispute resolution.

The massive presence of soldiers on the street, however, convinced, yesterday, Yunior Garcia Aguilera, leader of the movement, to give up carrying out an individual protest, walking alone on Avenida 23 towards the Malecon with a white rose in his hand. This is because, he assured, his residence “was surrounded by intelligence agents” in uniform and civilian. In recent days, the Cuban government, which did not authorize the protest, had warned that the “pro-revolution” population would mobilize around the organizers’ homes to discourage them from maintaining their commitment to demonstrate, labeling the Arcipielago initiative as ” an element of the US strategy to put an end to the Cuban socialist revolution ”.