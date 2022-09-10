Cuba was left out of the list of suggested destinations for tourism

The airline Jet Blue Airways submitted a request a few days ago to the US Department of Transportation to increase its daily Miami-Havana flights. It will compete with American Airlines (AA) to, between the two companies, cover the maximum of 20 daily flights on that route authorized by such department.

But, beware, we are basically talking about Cubans residing in the US who travel to the island to see their relatives and bring them what is necessary so that they do not go hungry or die due to lack of medicine. Is that a tourism that has a roof and not very highof several hundred thousand visitors, and cannot grow indefinitely to provide the millions of international vacationers that the regime wants to attract now that tourism “is recovering”as Prime Minister Manuel Marrero assures, without blushing.

recovering? Let’s see. The hotel occupancy rate in Cuba in the first half of 2022 was 14.4%, according to the National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI). In the first seven months of 2022, only 834,821 visitors arrived on the Island, barely 33% of the figure of 2.5 million that the dictatorship aspires (pure fantasies) to receive this year.

The neighboring Dominican Republic in that same period of January-July 2022, received 4,182,000 tourists, five times more than Cuba!, with a territory that does not reach half (44%) of Cuba. In July alone, 735,064 visitors arrived in that country, almost as many as all those received in Cuba in the first seven months of the year.

Not only are those Cuban figures ridiculous compared to those of their competitor countries in the coveted Caribbean region, but and Cuba does not even appear in the main international list of countries mentioned or recommended for tourism.

Cuba does not classify internationally as a good tourist destination

In July 2022 Cuba was left out of the prizes of Traveler’s Choiceawarded each year by the very important world travel site Tripadvisor. The Island did not qualify for the prized tourism promotion list of that, the largest company on the planet dedicated to such work.

At the beginning of the year, in the suggestions for 2022, Cuba had already been left out. It did not appear on the list released in Boston by Steven Paganelli, director of Destinations and Hotels of Tripadvisor. At the beginning of each year, the tourist destinations that receive the most favorable opinions from vacationers are highlighted on their website. For the 2022 list, 988 million opinions were received from eight million travel agencies and hundreds of millions of individual tourists.

No hotel in Cuba managed to classify in Traveler’s Choice. But the worst thing is that Varadero, the great Cuban tourist destination, was left out of the list.

The famous Cuban blue beach won second place in the world as “ideal beach” for its extraordinary beauty, but it did not classify in the category “Most popular destinations for sun lovers”, which is the one that counts, since it contributes the profits.

Obviously, the merits to appear in that roll of honor of world tourism they go beyond a beautiful natural environment, with palm trees, coconut trees, lakes, rivers, mountains, or lots of sun.

The 22 kilometers of white sand beach and the beautiful blue color of the waters of Varadero were only surpassed by Grace Bay beach, in the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British territory near the Bahamas. But the emblematic Cuban beach was not suggested to go on vacation, as it was before, since the 20s and 30s of the 20th century.

The number one beach to be visited turned out to be the seaside resort of Cancun, Mexico, followed by Bali, Indonesia; Cabo San Lucas and Playa del Carmen, also in Mexico. Likewise, beaches in the Dominican Republic, Aruba, Jamaica, Costa Rica and Ecuador were recommended.

Cuba is also not among the 50 most beautiful countries in the world

As if that were not enough, at the end of last August Cuba also did not classify among the “50 most beautiful countries in the world”selected after a study conducted by the website money.co.ukand published by the magazine Forbes.

The study was based on the characteristics that make countries “beautiful”, which are not only their landscapes, but also their telecommunications services, gastronomy, health, electricity, transportation, shops, entertainment, as well as the hospitality and characteristics of their people. , art and culture.

That blow also left the Castro leadership out of the base. He could not “denounce” that it was a US hoax to reduce the flow of tourists to the Island, because Nicaragua appears on the list, at number 33, and Venezuela at 39, with its dictatorships allied with Castroism, but with the difference that their tourism industries are private.

Among that list of attractive countries for tourism there are several from Latin America. Colombia is listed as the third most beautiful internationally, Mexico as the fifth. Ecuador, Costa Rica, Chile, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, and Panama also appear.

Indonesia with its 17,000 impressive islands tops the world list. At number two is New Zealand and fourth is Tanzania. The USA ranks 12th, and Sweden 50th.

Why are those countries and not the beautiful Cuban tropical island good for vacationing? Because in those recommended countries the State is not the owner of the leisure industry, but free enterprise. That’s the detail, as the great Cantinflas would say.

It is impossible to develop tourism, neither in Cuba nor anywhere else, without a thriving private sector. Most of the tourists who go to Cuba do not repeat. They leave disgusted by the terrible infrastructure, land and air transportation problems, and even the lack of hot water in the hotels. Typical ailments of a communist system at all costs.

There is no use prioritizing the number of visitors and wanting to fill the hotels if the key objective in any tourism industry is not taken into account: that the visitor spends as much money as possible.

In Cuba tourists spend very little money because they have no way to spend it. There is no market economy. In 2017 on the Island, spending per tourist was 577 dollars, according to ONEI. Less than half the international average of $1,250 per capita reported by the World Tourism Organization. In the Dominican Republic, each of the 5.9 million tourists received that same year spent 1,147 dollars, reported the Dominican Central Bank.

How many tourists would Varadero and all of Cuba receive without Castroism?

Costa Rica, with less than half the size of Cuba and of the Cuban population, received 1.2 million tourists in the first half of 2022. Jamaica, ten times smaller than Cuba, expects to receive 3.2 million in 2022, triple what Cuba will probably receive. In Cancun, in the first half of this year, 4.8 million international tourists arrived, according to official figures.

It is consistent to conclude that without Castroism many vacationers from all over the world, instead of landing in Cancun, they would land in Varadero, the second most beautiful beach on the planet according to Tripadvisor. Or they would stroll through the dazzling and magical Havana that had so much well-earned fame before communism.

In 1958, Havana alone received eight times more tourists than the entire Dominican Republic, which in 2022 expects to exceed seven million international tourists, while Cuba “liberated from imperialism” will surely not exceed 1.6 million.

And applying logic to this writer, a reflection arises: if the Dominican Republic is visited by seven million vacationers, a Cuba without “revolution” could receive between 12 and 15 millionwhich spent the same as on Dominican soil in 2017 would leave in Cuba more than 17,000 million dollars. Nope?