News

Cuba | “We want light!”: Hundreds go out to protest for the second day over the blackouts and the government cuts off the internet

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 34 3 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Cubans protest against power cuts

image source, Reuters

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Cuba this Friday for the second consecutive day to protest the lack of electricity.

The Cuban government made this Friday an unusual request for help from the White House due to the emergency that the island is experiencing after the passage of Hurricane Ian.

The Cubans gathered in the early hours of the night in the district of Playa, in Havana, and shortly afterwards police officers arrived and surrounded the demonstrators, the EFE news agency reported.

There were more protests in other neighborhoods of the Cuban capital and in cities such as Holguín and Matanzas, as could be seen on social networks.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 34 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Putin proclaims the annexation of four regions of Ukraine: “They will be Russian citizens forever”

10 mins ago

The DR and the US will negotiate the entry into the country of Global Entry

21 mins ago

a Fort Myers woman calls for help as Ian floods her home

31 mins ago

Cuba | “We want light!”: Hundreds go out to protest for the second day over the blackouts and the government cuts off the internet

54 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button