Cuba will accept Bitcoin | New rules coming to Havana

Also Cuba gets on the train cryptocurrencies, emulating a neighboring country, but different in the fundamentals and in the political course as El Salvador. The first steps are being taken on the island for the recognition of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment, as reported by Associated Press.

A surprise move, which will include new rules set by the Central Bank and that it will establish a system of licenses for intermediaries and exchanges who want to operate in Cuba.

New laws coming to Havana to support crypto payments

What is happening in Havana?

It is not yet clear – although it is not very difficult to reconstruct what the new attitude of Cuba to Bitcoin and towards cryptocurrencies in general. Despite being a country that has always been highly regulated in every aspect of economic life, the government of Cuba could also exploit cryptocurrencies to circumvent various restrictions it has on the access of capital, whether large or small, coming from outside its jurisdiction.

A move that, again according to what was published by the Cuban government, was undertaken for reasons of character socio-economic – with the State which will act as guarantor of last resort, not directly but using a complex licensing system for intermediaries. A control that will be exercised – this too emerges from what is disseminated through the Official Gazette – also on potential illicit uses of cryptocurrencies.

Cubans are already using cryptocurrencies

At least as told by Erich Garcia, who is one of the leading cryptocurrency experts in Cuba. Cubans, massacred by a local currency of fluctuating value and by major economic restrictions, would have found a good alternative in using cryptocurrencies for their everyday purchases, although the volume of these transactions is not yet clear. All this on an island that is experiencing one of the most complicated moments in its history, with several protests on a local scale which would also be linked to the extremely difficult economic conditions for the population.

What to expect for the future of Cuba and cryptocurrencies?

In reality it is not easy to understand. It would seem impossible, at least for the moment, one El Salvador style move, in a country a dual currency and with pervasive and stringent control over the financial, monetary and real economy. However the arrival of the cryptocurrencies in a framework clear and transparent standardization could make it anyway very popular, also in alternative, cryptocurrencies.

It is thought of Bitcoin, but also to various other protocols perhaps more suitable for the micropayments, For example Dash. Everything will be in the type of standardization that Cuba will choose and also in the ease of access for Cuban citizens ai exchange and ai intermediaries which will offer the exchange between local currency and cryptocurrencies.

The good time for cryptocurrencies continues – even at the state level

The enormous interest in the world of cryptocurrencies continues in Central and South America, albeit in profoundly different contexts. Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, is perhaps the furthest away from the group that has firm control of Cuba, even if the two countries could find common ground precisely in opening up, albeit on different levels, to the world of cryptocurrencies.

Excellent news for the whole sector – starting with BTC but also ending on projects altcoin less relevant – which signal how the cascade effect has now begun and although from small countries, cryptocurrencies could also begin to move in the minefield of recognition by states.