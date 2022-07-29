Cuba will apply new measures for non-commercial import of equipment and merchandise from August

The new measures for imports to Cuba without a commercial nature will enter into force on August 15, according to the provisions of the General Customs.

In Resolution 175/2022 published this Thursday in the official GazetteCustoms announces the changes that allow non-commercial importation to natural persons on an occasional basis for their personal, family or household use, through luggage, shipments, household goods or other authorized cargo.

The latest customs resolution also includes the new rates and fees that will be applied to imports of products by travelers, in addition to establishing an increase in the quantities of non-commercial products that each passenger may bring into the country.

These changes respond to the measures recently announced by the Cuban government in the last session of the National Assembly of People’s Power to oxygenate the moribund Cuban economy.

According to the resolution, from now on it will be possible to import up to five mobile phones (so far two are allowed), plus two power plants and the same number of electric motors. In the case of motorcycles a third will be allowed to be imported if shipped as cargo.

Other changes is that those who receive non-commercial air, sea, postal and courier shipments, will not pay customs duty for the first 30 US dollars of the value or its equivalent weight, up to three kilograms of the shipment, in the value / weight ratio established by Customs.

Also The importation of miscellaneous products was defined as non-commercial in nature based on their value and weight and because of the diversity of the items to be imported.and not because of the physical amounts, in addition to the fact that the allowed amount of some items rose.

in resolution it is made clear that the non-commercial character of imports has to do with “the nature and functions of an article” and with what “the repetition of the imports made do not show the nature or commercial purpose of their importation”.

that provision is interpreted as a direct warning to people who are engaged in shopping tourismknown as “mules”, who take advantage of their immigration status to leave the country and enter merchandise that is later resold in the informal market.

In the event that the Customs considers that it is imported commercially, may sanction the traveler with the confiscation of items that exceed the established amount in the new resolution.

Another of the caveats established hereinafter is that “the fundamental parts and pieces of machinery, apparatus and equipment, imported as a whole, are considered by Customs as complete machinery, apparatus and equipment. When they are presented in installments, it is taken into account that the sum of the parts represents the total value of the equipment to be imported.

That is, a tower and a monitor are considered as a complete microcomputer or a bicycle without tires is admitted as a complete article.

Likewise, Customs defines as miscellaneous items footwear, clothing, food, personal and household items, jewelry, perfumery and the like.

For their importation, the resolution points out, these products must be diverse in their types.

The household appliances will also be admitted under the condition that they are variedalthough up to two items of the same type may be imported as long as the sum of their values ​​does not exceed the established limit.

You can also import up to three items related to telecommunications and network devicesincluding computer equipment accessories or peripherals (mouse, keyboards or others).

This same rule will be taken into account for equipment such as desktop microcomputers, laptops, tablets or the like, and musical instruments.

In the case of furniture, up to five items of each type that qualify as that type of household product will be acceptedprovided that its value does not exceed fifty dollars. For those that exceed that value, including those that constitute games, three will be admitted. The latter applies to baby furniture.

This new Customs resolution brings a list of prices, with which a decrease of 70% of the tax until today charged for the same products is supposed.

The relaxation of the importation of articles for non-commercial purposes is part of a package of 70 measures approved by the Cuban government to recover the deteriorated national economy.

The measures announced last week, to make imports to Cuba by natural persons, without commercial purpose, more flexible, include:

Define the non-commercial nature of the importation of miscellaneous items due to their value and weight and due to the diversity of the items to be imported and not by physical quantities.

and not by physical quantities. Increase the quantity allowed to import some items . For example: cell phones, computers, tablets, tires and rims, among others.

. For example: cell phones, computers, tablets, tires and rims, among others. increase the import limit by shipments from 10 kg to 20 kg .

. Reduce the value of the imported kg from 20 USD to 10 USD and increase the exemption from payment from 1.5 kg to 3 kg for articles to which the value-weight is applied.

and for articles to which the value-weight is applied. Decrease 70% of the customs tax payment (Currently it is 100% and is reduced to 30%).

These measures were adopted to deal with the depression of the national economymarked by the shortage of food, medicine and other essential products, and the worsening of the energy crisis due to the fuel deficit, which directly affects transportation and the constant blackouts.

Following the protests on July 11 and 12, 2021, the government exempted from customs payments the importation of medicines, food and cleaning products for non-commercial purposeswhich has represented a relief for many families with relatives abroad, to face the general lack of these items in the country.

However, critics of the government maintain that it is not the responsibility of Cubans in exile to deal with the shortages generated by the country’s mismanagement, and they denounce the consequences of the so-called Task Order, which was not only adopted at the worst time for Cuba, but rather impoverished citizens more and generated deeper gaps between the different sectors of society.