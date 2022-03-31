Cuba will maintain accounts in convertible pesos until December 2022

Cuba will maintain accounts in convertible pesos (CUC) for demand savings, fixed-term deposits and certificates of deposit of natural persons until December 28, 2022, it was reported this Wednesday.

The Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) issued Resolution number 74, which provides that during this period the holder can decide whether to convert the account to Cuban pesos or opt for the certificate of deposit in foreign currency, according to the conditions established for this product.

Cuban collaborators on mission abroad, to whose bank accounts the 30% bonus is applied for purchases in commercial establishments, may request, from the account in Cuban pesos, to convert totally or partially the balance they had at the end of December of 2020.

They will be able to make this facility in their accounts in convertible pesos, to a certificate of deposits in foreign currency, the BCC specified.

He also indicated that the power of attorney will be admitted, in cases where the holder of the bank account is abroad, to convert the total or partial balance of the accounts into convertible pesos for demand savings, fixed-term deposits and certificates of foreign currency deposits, provided that the representation is accredited by Special Power of Attorney.

On January 1, 2021, Cuba eliminated the legal circulation of the CUC and a single exchange rate of 24 pesos per one dollar was established, in a process of monetary and exchange unification during which the CUP (Cuban peso) remained the only unified currency. .

(With information from Escambray)