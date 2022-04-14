Cuban Academy of Sciences awards the Institute of Tropical Medicine of Cuba › Cuba › Granma

The Cuban Academy of Sciences agreed, this Wednesday, to grant the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK) the National Award for the result of scientific research for its contribution in the fight against COVID-19

As explained by the Prensa Latina Agency, the purpose is to recognize the results of research that stand out in the country and that is why one of the 2021 Annual Awards was granted to the result of scientific research called: The IPK and its scientific and technical contribution facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IPK, which is the main executing entity, worked in coordination with the Center for Advanced Studies of Cuba, University of Havana, Ministry of Public Health, Provincial Center of Hygiene, Epidemiology and Microbiology of Havana, Villa Clara and Santiago de Cuba.

The Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, the Hermanos Ameijeiras Surgical Clinical Hospital, the Civil Defense Scientific Research Center, the National Center for Biopreparations, the Dr. Luis Díaz Soto Central Military Hospital, the Dr. Salvador Allende Surgical Clinical Teaching Hospital and the Immunoassay Center.

The list includes the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences, the Center for Population and Development Studies, the National Office of Statistics and Information, the Center for Psychological and Sociological Research, the La Pradera International Health Center, and the Havana Provincial Health Directorate.

The IPK was founded in 1937 by Professor Pedro Kourí, and throughout these years it achieved international recognition for its numerous relevant results and awards for its researchers.

At the national level, it is the highest authority in the disciplines of Microbiology, Parasitology, Tropical Medicine, and Clinical and Epidemiology of Communicable Diseases and since the beginning of the pandemic in Cuba, the IPK had an effective work in the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19. 19.

Another important activity of the IPK due to its impact was the preparation of central laboratories in other provinces for the study of the samples collected to detect the presence of Covid-19, without abandoning its responsibility as the leading center of these investigations and diagnoses, indicates PL.

The IPK initially trained more than seven thousand professionals in virology, specific signs and symptoms of this high-risk and rapidly spreading disease, and also made it possible to better organize health services, anticipate the severity of contagion , use the most effective medications and adopt the best international protocols