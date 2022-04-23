Cuban actor Renny Arozarena accused of abuse against a minor

The Cuban guy Pablo Delgado accused the actor Renny Arozarena Puente for allegedly committing abuse against his daughter, a minor who approached the artist to receive acting and singing classes.

The actor took the minor, whose age we do not know, to a secluded place in Havana and under the pretext of telling her how to breathe to sing, “he began to touch her,” he pounced on her “and gave her a kiss “, recounted the father.

Screenshot of Pablo Delgado’s Facebook “‌The girl left there and called her brother crying for them to pick her up quickly. Her brother and her boyfriend were at the book fair and they even went to pick her up in Vedado,” Delgado added.

According to the father himself, the young woman is “uncontrollable” and “traumatized”, therefore she avoids talking to everyone and has lost confidence in others.

“What am I going to do? Do I go and hit that abuser in the head with a ball? Do I charge him, so that he can walk away sinless with a sad fine? And my daughter? My daughter’s dreams? Her innocence and his confidence thrown on the floor,” he added.

The girl was part of an acting workshop organized by the Cuban artist and apparently he was going to teach her to act and sing to play Elena Burke.

Delgado denounced that the price of the workshops was 500 Cuban pesos, but they never took place.

CyberCuba He wrote to the father of the victim and the alleged perpetrator of the crime, but until the time of writing this note, neither of them had responded to our messages.

After making the publication on social networks, several Internet users shared their opinions on the subject and pointed to Arozarena Puente as an abuser.

“How long is this? What else has to happen for these men to stop abusing our daughters?” Cuban journalist and feminist Marta María Ramírez, who advocated for a Comprehensive Law that protects women victims of gender violence.

Another person, who identified himself as Aniel Rafael, assured that he witnessed the scams and how he overstepped other colleagues when he was part of the Arozarena Puente cultural project.

“This guy is a major brand abuser, if anyone has any other testimony, add it in comments, we have to eliminate people like this,” he emphasized.

Cuban Yenny Pérez Ramírez recalled that this type of abuse has always existed, but now people denounce the situation more frequently.

“This guy will also go unpunished like the others who left without paying?” he asked.

Renny Arozarena (1971) is a Cuban actor who became famous for his portrayal of Benny Moré in the movie El Benny. In his biography it appears that he has given different workshops and acting courses in the main theaters and houses of culture in the City of Havana and currently directs the theater company “Arozarena” and the acting, dance and singing workshop “Infinito “.