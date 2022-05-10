Cuban Ada Ferrer wins the Pulitzer Prize for her book ‘Cuba: An American History’

The Pulitzer Prizesone of the most important journalism awards globally, and which is awarded each year in the US to recognize the best in print and digital journalism, literature and musical composition in that country, recognized the book Cuba: An American Historyby Cuban historian and academic Ada Ferrer.

shared with Covered with Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early Americahistory book by the author Nicole Eustace, Ferrer’s book thus receives a new award, days after deserving the award in the same category of the daily Book Festival L.A. Timesfrom Los Angeles, which recognizes the best titles of 2021.

Cuba: An American History it is a new look at the long and complicated relationship between Cuba and the United States. Published by Scribner Books and for sale on Amazon, the book mixes autobiography with a historical examination of the relationship between the Island and its neighbor to the north.

“I was born in Havana between the Bay of Pigs invasion of 1961 and the Cuban missile crisis of 1962. My father was in New York, having left the island a few months earlier. My mother went into labor alone and called a taxi to go to the Maternidad Obrera”, says Ferrer in the prologue of the book.

“The name of the hospital fit the moment; after all, Cuba was immersed in a radical revolution, avowedly socialist and stridently anti-imperialist. However, the hospital had been built two decades earlier under the government of Fulgencio Batista, the same dictator who Castro overthrew in 1959. Monumental in size and style, the hospital won architectural awards when it was built.Its most iconic feature is a ceramic statue of a mother and child created by Teodoro Ramos Blanco, a black sculptor who is counted among the Cuba’s most renowned artists. That morning in June 1962, my mother stopped and looked at the statue as if she were praying before entering the hospital to give birth. Ten months later she left Cuba, statuesque in her heels and wearing a baby in her arms,” ​​she narrates.

According to its author, Cuba: An American History It is the fruit of more than 30 years of work and “of a lifetime of changing perspectives between the country where I was born and the country where I made my life. It is, at the same time, a story that I have inherited and a story that I have created from many other possible ones. It is, in other words, what I have made of my sometimes heavy heritage.”

Billed as “an ambitious and moving chronicle written for a moment that calls for a new reckoning of both the Island’s past and its relationship with the United States,” the volume “explores the sometimes surprising, often conflicting intimacy between the two countries, documenting not only the influence of the United States in Cuba, but also the many ways in which the Island has been a recurring presence in American affairs.This, then, is a story that will give American readers an unexpected perspective. of their own nation’s history and, in doing so, will help them envision a new relationship with Cuba,” their Amazon review reads.

Ada Ferrer, born in Cuba, is Professor of History and Latin American and Caribbean Studies at New York University, where she has taught since 1995.

She is the author of Insurgent Cuba: Race, Nation, and Revolution, 1868–1898 (The University of North Carolina Press, 1999), winner of the 2000 Berkshire Book Award for the best first book by a woman in any field in history, and of Freedom’s Mirror: Cuba and Haiti in the Age of Revolution (Cambridge University Press, 2014), which won the Frederick Douglass Award from Yale University’s Gilder Lehrman Center, as well as multiple awards from the American Historical Association.

In this edition of the Pulitzer they were also awarded the newspaper miami herald in the Breaking News category and the Washington Post for his “forceful and vivid” coverage of the assault on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, quoted the EFE agency.

In addition, the awards honored Ukrainian journalists with a special award for their coverage of the Russian invasion of the country.