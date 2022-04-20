Cuban Ana de Armas will be Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’, a Netflix movie

Whether or not you are a fan of Marilyn Monroe, you cannot let go of the fact that she is a Hollywood icon, but her story does not end there and it will be told in her biopic “Blonde”, which will star Cuban actress Ana de Armas.

“Blonde” is an adaptation of the fictional biographical book by Joyce Carol Oates. The book recreates the story of Norma Jean Baker, better known as Marilyn Monroe, whose life was marked by her childhood in orphanages, working in a factory until she was “discovered”, and after that by depression and use of barbiturates. However, few know this facet. For many, Marilyn Monroe was a platinum-blond sex icon who sang “Happy Birthday Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy, then president of the United States. She is also recognized for her failed marriage to former baseball player Joe DiMaggio, and even playwright Arthur Miller.

In 2001, Blonde was adapted into a miniseries, starring Poppy Montgomery.

Now the book is getting a feature film adaptation, produced by the streaming giant Netflix, which will star Ana de Armas and whose production has suffered some delays, however it is speculated that it is about to be released.

Ana de Armas recently participated in the latest Jame Bond movie, «007: No Time to Die».

The film still does not have an official release date, because it is still in post-production.

Inspiration

Over time, Marilyn Monroe has inspired melodies, series, costumes, paintings, stories, such as the one that Truman Capote wrote in his book “Music for Chameleons”.

In 2011, Michelle Williams played Norma Jean Baker in the movie “One Week With Marilyn”, where a depressing episode in Marilyn Monroe’s life is narrated while filming “The Prince and the Showgirl” with Laurence Oliver.