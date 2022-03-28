Cuban artists meet again in Miami

A group of Cuban artists met in Miami to share a beautiful afternoon with friends in a restaurant in the city, with smiles and good memories.

“What an afternoon! Ramoncito Veloz, Irela Bravo, Diana Brito, Maka, Jean-Michel, Omar Franco, frank abel, Niro de la Rua, Maria Theresa Pine. Reunited Thanks to the invitation of Jakie and Carlos our friends and owners of the excellent restaurant Don Domingo Steak House“, said on Facebook the actor Andy Vazquez (Facundo in the humorous program Vivir del Cuento).

The celebration took place this Saturday afternoon. Among those gathered is the popular Cuban actress and presenter Irela Bravo who has been visiting Miami for a few weeks.

This weekend the artist was reunited with the actors Omar Franco and Andy Vazquezhis former colleagues on the humorous program “Vivir deltale”.

Irela took a photo holding hands with Omar Franco, alluding to the romance between their characters Cachita and Ruperto, in the humorous series, whose protagonist is Pánfilo (Luis Silva) who is still in Havana.

In recent days, the Cuban actress has coincided with other Cuban figures who are in exile, such as Mijaíl Mulkay and Alexis Valdés. Irela has not revealed how long she plans to stay in Florida or if she plans to return to Cuba.

